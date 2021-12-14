Alex Miller joins Rhonda Vincent for Christmas in Branson

Skip to content
This past weekend,
Rhonda Vincent had a number of special guests join her on stage during her Christmas in Branson shows at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts in Branson, MO. Josh Shilling was on hand to share Christmas cheer, along with Rhonda and The Rage, but the special treat was Alex Miller of American Idol fame who sang a number of songs during the show.
The 17 year old Kentuckian won over millions of music lovers on
American Idol this season with his big country voice, and his even bigger smile built into an extra large frame. Alex helped Rhonda and the guys sing the Bill Monroe holiday classic, Christmas Time’s A Comin’, plus his current single, , on That’s What Christmas Is For Billy Jam Records. He also took part in the hilarious bluegrass version of The Twelve Days of Christmas which has been part of Rhonda’s Christmas specials this last few years.
Miller’s single was written by C. Aaron Wilburn and Jerry Salley, and while it’s not a bluegrass track, many of our readers will enjoy the traditional country arrangement.
Billy Jam Records is the sister company to bluegrass label Billy Blue Records in Nashville, under the direction of Jerry Sally and Ed Leonard.
Rhonda Vincent has another set of Christmas shows on tap this weekend at the
Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Kentucky. Tickets are available now online.
