Alex Donahue to Kevin Prater Band

Traditional bluegrass specialist Kevin Prater has announced another new face in his touring band this season.

Alex Donahue has come aboard playing bass. Just 20 years old, he is competent on multiple instruments and has worked with a number of regional touring bands over the past seven years. Originally from Roanoke, VA, Alex now lives in Leon, WV, where he also works with his grandfather as a mechanic and truck driver. Kevin will certainly employ those talents out on the road.

His grandparents were a big impact on young Alex’s musical tastes. They bought him a record player when he was eight years old, and he began listening to classic bluegrass and country music. Reno & Smiley were a big part of his bluegrass upbringing, who had a long time connection with Roanoke. On the bass, Alex mentions Jason Moore as not only a large influence, but also a major motivator and inspiration. He brings up T. Michael Coleman as well, bass player with Doc & Merle Watson and Seldom Scene.

Prater has been involved in bluegrass for more than 40 years now, starting out at only 7 years old. The music has taken him all over the world, having performed in 49 states and 24 countries. For the past 17 years, he has headed his own group, which currently finds him on mandolin and lead vocals, supported by Jake Burrows on banjo, Mallory Hindman on fiddle, Gary Isenhour on guitar, and Donahue on bass.

Here’s a live video they filmed over this past winter at 615 Hideaway in Nashville.

The Kevin Prater Band has a busy summer schedule starting next month. Visit their tour page online for all the details.