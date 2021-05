Albino Skunk Festival bike race to benefit Patton Wages

South Carolina’s Albino Skunk Festival has announced that proceeds from their annual charity bicycle ride, deTour deSkunk, will be donated this year to Patton Wages, banjo player with Volume Five, who suffered a stroke earlier this year.

Patton was fortunate that his dad was at home with him on the evening of February 22, noticed the sudden change in his demeanor when the stroke hit, and got medical attention to him within a half hour. Those with experience with stroke injury know that the biggest factor in a full recovery is prompt care from trained professionals. A GoFundMe campaign is in effect for his medical expenses, which are substantial for his residential care at the Robert C. Pearce rehab center in Greenville, SC where he is making tremendous progress.

The race is set for the morning of Saturday, May 15, prior to the day’s music which begins at noon on the final day of the festival. Registration of $40 includes entry to the race, plus a commemorative shirt, riding snacks, and a wristband good for a few hours of entry to the festival following the race. Full day admission to the stage show is offered at a discount for race participants.

Musical acts scheduled to appear at the Albino Stuck include Zoe & Cloyd, Chatham Rabbits, Unspoken Tradition, Anya Hinkle, and many others.

Festival tickets and race registration can be purchased online.

Don’t forget the benefit concert for Patton on June 26, Pickin’ For Patton, on June 26 in Hiawassee, GA.