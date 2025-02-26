Albert County Gallows from Lydia Hamby

Rising bluegrass singer and songwriter Lydia Hamby has a new single to share this month, a new murder ballad she wrote called Albert County Gallows.

Lydia is completing a masters program now at ETSU, and was able to use their recording studio to track this new song, with Troy Boone producing. With Hamby on mandolin and lead vocal, further support comes from Hope Hamby on fiddle, Avery Welter on guitar, Jack Brown on banjo, Jacob Metz on reso-guitar, and Will Potts on bass. Boone and Audrey Neel sing harmony.

Albert County Gallows tells of a drifter who takes a job working for a preacher’s wife. Murder and mayhem ensue, along with capture and punishment, all in the tradition of folk songs about such topics. Lydia performs that most difficult task when writing in such a clearly defined idiom, that of turning in a new piece that fits perfectly within the format.

Great stuff. Have a listen…

Albert County Gallows is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.