Alan Perdue Bluegrass Appreciation Memorial Award at Seagrove Fiddlers

This Saturday, March 18, marks the return of the 68th annual Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention in central NC. After a three-year pause due to the global pandemic, the bluegrass talent contest is back with its annual Alan Perdue Bluegrass Appreciation Memorial Award presentation during intermission.

Perdue, who passed away in February 2019 at the age of 49, was a lifelong resident of the region, and regular competitor at Seagrove. His mandolin talents were once a part of Junior Sisk & Ramblers Choice, IIIrd Tyme Out, and Mountain Heart.

The award, given in his memory, is presented to someone who has made a significant impact on bluegrass music within in central North Carolina. In 2019, the first award recipient was Bobby Franklin, longtime local radio host of True Bluegrass and MC for such events as Doyle Lawson’s Festival at Denton FarmPark, the Big Lick Bluegrass Festival, and Raymond Fairchild’s Maggie Valley Opry House.

“To Alan’s family, his church, and his friends, nothing could have been done that is more precious and heartwarming than the Memorial award. And we all are in awe that it has become such a special gift to all of us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! God bless all of you in this awesome bluegrass family!” shared Alan’s mother, Janice Perdue.

The Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention continues its 68 year tradition under new leadership with Maxton Byrd and his committee. Byrd stepped up to the plate when previous promoter, Linda Loggains, became unable to continue as coordinator due to health complications.

Held in Seagrove School’s gymtorium, doors open at 4:30 p.m. Band/contestant registration is 5:00-6:45. Entertainment starts at 6:30 with music provided by the convention’s talented and knowledgeable judges (Trent Callicutt, Kevin Richardson, and Racy Maness) who have toured with numerous groups, and some of whom have appeared on such impressive venues as the Grand Ole Opry. Competition begins at 7:00 p.m.

A superior sound system is provided by Monroe Music (Tony Hoover). Emcees for the event are Big T Lassiter and Jacob Clapp. At the close of the evening, $1,200 will be awarded in cash, plus trophies and ribbons to the winners in band, individual instrument, vocal, dance, and most promising talent categories.

All proceeds benefit the SWR Choral Program and SWR Golf Team. Students from both organizations are assisting with the convention. A cake auction will be conducted following entertainment by the Allred Family along with the Perdue Memorial Award presentation at intermission. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under. Cash only for admission and concessions. Seagrove School is located at 528 Old Plank Road in Seagrove, NC.