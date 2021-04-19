Alan Bibey & Grasstowne have announced a new agreement with Main Attraction Management to provide booking representation and artist management. The boutique bluegrass agency is owned by Joe Mullins, and run by Laura Mainer, agent.

Bibey will join other top artists like Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Donna Ulisse, and Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass at Main Attraction.

Grasstowne features Alan on mandolin and lead vocal, Justin Jenkins on banjo, Zak McLamb on bass, Tony Watt on guitar, and Kati Penn on fiddle. The group has been performing together since 2006, and has included many veteran grassers during its time, but Alan feels confident that this current lineup is the strongest he has fielded to date. Their rhythm section is as good as it gets, and the addition of Penn has offered them a smooth trio sound to add to the power picking.

Bibey says that he wants to take advantage of the momentum they are picking up with their latest album, Hitchiking To California, the band’s first with Billy Blue Records. Alan has also been more prominent in the bluegrass world since being named the IBMA’s Mandolin Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. The album, and several of its tracks, have found themselves on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and are in heavy rotation currently on SiriusXM.

For Bibey, this move to Main Attraction is all to the good.

“We are very excited about our new endeavor with Laura Mainer and Main Attraction Management. I was fortunate to work with Laura a decade ago and feel very blessed to get to work with her again. She is a top notch professional with a wonderful reputation, and deservedly so.”

And Mainer is delighted to welcome them to the fold.

“I am beyond honored to announce the addition of Alan Bibey & Grasstowne to Main Attraction Management’s roster. A decade ago, I started in the booking industry and cut my teeth working with Alan & Grasstowne. It is such a blessing our paths have circled us back and once again I’m taking and making calls for one of my favorite acts. Alan and his bunch are a team of true professionals, on top of being outstanding artists. Grateful to have this opportunity. I personally want to welcome them to the M.A.M. roster.”

For more information on Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, contact Laura Mainer through the Main Attraction web site.