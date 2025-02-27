Ain’t Coming Back from Carolina Bluegrass Style

Carolina Bluegrass Style – photo © Dressler Photography

Carolina Bluegrass Style comes from ’round about Columbia, SC, and got started the way so many bluegrass bands do. Bass man Tommy Thomas invited fiddler Don Ashley, guitarist Tyler Chasteen, and banjo man David Prosser to get together to pick. The sound clicked with the four of them, and their engaging stage shows warmed them to audiences throughout the Carolinas and into Tennessee, Georgia, and other states in bluegrass territory.

They have just released a debut album, Presenting Carolina Bluegrass Style, with a new single, Ain’t Coming Back, written by Chasteen.

Tyler gives us a good overview of the song.

“Ain’t Coming Back was written as a sort of poetic tribute to the act of moving on and starting over. We’ve all had that feeling when life gets hard for us, we’ve all had daydreams about skipping town and going somewhere else, so I wanted to write a story around my own daydream fantasy of riding a train all the way to Miami.

The first few lines, ‘home is a harbor of heartache, nobody really cared for me,’ comes from a feeling of not belonging or not feeling loved, which we’ve all experienced at some point or another in our lives.

The second verse talks about a failed relationship where the main character was cheated on after proposing to his partner. Unfortunately this is a very common occurrence and something a lot of people can relate to, and I wanted to showcase how a broken heart can cause impulsive or irrational decisions for some folks.

The last verse is him realizing what’s happened to him, what he’s done, and why he’s there; just coming to terms with the life he’s led, and his choice to leave it behind and start over again. Ain’t Coming Back is all about moving on, wrapped up in the driving train rhythm of bluegrass.

No matter how bad things have gotten, how many mistakes you make, or even if you feel you have no one there for you, you can always start over, and once you do, you ain’t coming back!”

Check it out…

Ain’t Coming Back, and the full Presenting Carolina Bluegrass Style album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, or for download directly from the artists. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.