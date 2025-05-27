Aynsley Porchak to Crossroads Music

Crossroads Music, parent company of Mountain Home Music Company and several other successful imprints, has announced the hiring of Aynsley Porchak to be their social media specialist.

Other labels in the Crossroads family include Sonlite, Horizon, and Organic Records.

Bluegrass folks know Aynsley as one of the top fiddlers in bluegrass, winner of both the US and Canadian Grand Master Fiddler Championships, and from her time with popular acts Carolina Blue, Tennessee Bluegrass Band, and currently the Darren Nicholson Band.

A native of Woodstock in Ontario, Canada, Porchak came to the US to study in the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Roots Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University, where she now has degrees in Bluegrass and English, as well as a Masters in Appalachian Studies. This past few years she has also served on the faculty at ETSU with distinction.

Aynsley says that she is delighted with her new position.

“I’m truly honored to be working for an organization as storied as this one. The history of both Crossroads and Mountain Home in roots music runs deep, and I feel blessed to work with such a talented roster of artists and a wonderful staff! I look forward to helping audiences discover captivating new music and the exceptional people who play it.”

Director of Marketing for Crossroads, Audrey Fletcher, says that the team in Asheville is equally pleased to have Porchak come aboard.

“From the moment we met Aynsley, her passion for creativity and deep love for music stood out. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team, where she’ll bring an authentic and personalized touch to helping artists share their music. We’re confident her energy, insight, and genuine enthusiasm for this role will help our artists grow in meaningful ways.”

Now all Mountain Home needs to do is sign this unusually talented young musician to record with the label as well!

Congratulations Aynsley!