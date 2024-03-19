Áine Burns to Bonfire Music

Bonfire Music Group has announced the signing of Irish singer Áine Burns to the label, and have released a first single of her Celtic bluegrass sound as an introduction.

Born and raised in Bundoran in Ireland, and living now in South Carolina with her husband and fellow Bonfire recording artist Danny Burns and their four children, Áine grew up surrounded by music. Her mom performed in country bands back home, and her family (O’Doherty) ran a pub with live music.

Now, in addition to being a mom of four and launching a recording career, Áine and Danny are planning to open their own Irish music pub, The Celt, in Charleston, SC this April.

For her first release with Bonfire, Burns has chosen an old Scottish song, I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day, which she has arranged with a grassier vibe. Also known as Jock Stewart or Jock Steward, the lyrics are expressed in first person by a pretentious landowner boasting of all he controls.

It’s a lovely waltz time ballad, very much in the Scots-Irish tradition. Have a listen…

I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day from Áine Burns is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.