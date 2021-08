Adam Steffey joins Terry Baucom at Reevestock Music Festival

Folks who attended the Reevestock Music Festival earlier this month in Elkin, NC got a special treat. Not only did they hear music from host band Time Sawyer, and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley. They were also treated to a special set by Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, with Adam Steffey on mandolin.

The festival, now in its 10th year, was established as a fundraiser for the Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin, hence the name. In 2011 money was being raised to aid in the restoration of this historic building, since purchased and converted into a music venue and cafe, which also houses a music school. Now proceeds from Reevestock are put into a scholarship fund for Elkin, East Wilkes, and Starmount high school seniors going on to further collegiate or technical studies.

Reevestock was the brainchild of Time Sawyer, who began the festival with assistance from The Foothills Arts Council. It is widely supported by regional businesses and is able to raise considerable sums each year for the Reevestock Scholarship Fund.

Thanks to Molly Norris and Jake Rothwell for the photos from Reevestock 2021.