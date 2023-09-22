Adam McIntosh to Billy Blue Records

Ed Leonard, Adam McIntosh, and Jerry Salley at Billy Blue Records

Bluegrass artist Adam McIntosh has been announced as the newest signee with Billy Blue Records.

We all know Adam from his many years on guitar with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, over two different stints, from 2005 to 2013, and from 2019 to the present. In between, he took a full time job with The Mandolin Store, before finding his way back to music.

Prior to coming onboard with Joe, McIntosh had worked with Dry Branch Fire Squad, but he started picking and singing as a teenager. At 16 he was playing bluegrass professionally at an amusement park near his home.

A debut solo album, Restless, is expected next year, and Adam says that he feels blessed to have this opportunity.

“What a blessing! I am thrilled to announce my upcoming album Restless on Billy Blue Records! This record has been a long time in the making. I was only 18 years old when I started playing bluegrass music on the road with Dry Branch Fire Squad, and knew even then that I wanted to record a project like this one day.

The COVID pandemic gave me a new perspective, and that year I redoubled my efforts and finished my bachelor’s degree. I took time to reflect on what I wanted to do musically, and decided it was time to buckle down and really work on this project. I collected songs from a few of my favorite writers, as well as songs that speak to me that perhaps the general bluegrass audiences may have never heard. More than anything, I wanted to produce a collection that touches the listener. There are songs that make you tap your foot, some that make you sing along, and others that just might make you cry.

I am honored to be working with Billy Blue Records on this project. I was adopted into the Billy Blue Records family when I returned to Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers in 2019. I could tell right away that their dedication and professionalism was second to none.

Thank you to Ed, Jerry, and Kyle for believing in me and encouraging me! I am thankful for the talents of some heroes and friends on this record as well, including Mike Rogers (percussion and vocals), Ron Stewart (banjo), Scott Vestal (banjo), Ned Luberecki (banjo), Jason Barie (fiddle), Mitch Meadors (mandolin), Evan Lanier (banjo), John Meador (vocals), Jesse Smathers (vocals), Dale Perry (vocals), Don Rigsby (vocals), and Angie McIntosh Young (vocals). It was an amazing experience making music with these extraordinarily talented individuals.”

Billy Blue will have an initial single from Adam, Baby, You Ain’t Baby Anymore, on October 13. The full Restless album is expected early in 2024.

Billy Blue Records A&R Director Jerry Salley said they likewise feel fortunate to have brought Adam into the fold.

“Billy Blue Records is grateful for the opportunity to represent this exciting collection of great songs, performed by one of the very top male vocalists in bluegrass music!”

You can learn more about Adam McIntosh and his music by visiting him online.