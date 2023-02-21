Adam Haynes joins Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Rhonda Vincent has announced that Adam Haynes has joined her touring band, The Rage, on fiddle. He steps into this role several months after Hunter Berry left the group late last year.

Until making this switch, Adam had been a member of The Grascals this past ten years and prior to that, fiddler with Alan Bibey & Grasstowne.

Over the past couple of months Rhonda has had a rotating cast of guest fiddlers, some simply filling in, and other hoping to be considered for the job.

Vincent says with this announcement, that she is ready too get back to have a steady, dependable road show.

“We haven’t rushed into anyone specific till now, and we’re so excited to welcome Adam Haynes into our Rage Family. We’ve enjoyed working with a variety of players, each who brought a new element to the band, and we thank each one of the musicians who have joined us in our quest to find the perfect fit.

Now we’re ready for the consistency that a new member brings. We will soon release new music that will include all the members of The Rage, including the amazing talents of fiddler extraordinaire, Adam Haynes, 20 year member Mickey Harris on bass, 13 year member Aaron McDaris on banjo, 3 year member Jeff Partin on dobro, and 2 year member Zack Arnold on guitar.”

That will certainly be something to look forward to.