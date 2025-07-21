Adam Frazier passes

Adam Frazier, 31, passed away from Stage 4 stomach cancer on Wednesday, July 16. An upright bass player, he was a member of Flint Hill, a talented group that took first place at numerous central North Carolina fiddlers’ conventions, and performed during the bluegrass festival at Denton FarmPark until they disbanded.

Flint Hill banjoist, Chance Parrish, shared that…

“Adam was a no-questions friend. If you needed him, he was there. Bluegrass was the bond that brought us together, and we spent countless miles and hours singing, playing, or riding to any destination that a jam or festival was happening. He was taken from us too soon, but he has left me and many others with memories that we will cherish for the rest of our lives.”

FH dobro player, Larry Williams, agreed saying…

“Words can’t express the loss of Adam. He was a great musician and singer, but more importantly, he was a great friend and that was a gift. I pray we find peace in the memories we all shared.”

Mark Burgess, who played mandolin with the band, fondly recalled Frazier’s love for music.

“He would say, ‘let’s play another one’ when we were finished with practice.”

Matthew Nance, a North Carolina banjo master, performed with Frazier on occasion.

“He was such a talented, humble, and down-to-earth person. The kind of feller that is your friend from the first time you meet him. Also, (he was) the best baritone singer I’ve ever been in a band with!!!!!!”

During a 2016 interview, he shared a little of his musical history with me.

“I got hooked on bluegrass twelve years ago with my cousin and his grandpa. He took us to the Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention [in Robbins, NC]. I didn’t start playing ’till about five years ago. I started out taking banjo lessons from Crystal Richardson [banjoist with Sweet Potato Pie] when I was in high school.”

Adam leaves behind his wife, Rachel, and sixteen-month old son, Austin.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 21, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a celebration of life to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Wesleyan Church in Randleman, NC.

R.I.P., Adam Frazier