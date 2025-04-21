Adam Bachman to Cast Iron

Asheville, NC’s Cast Iron has announced the addition of reso-guitarist Adam Bachman to the group.

Adam is a well-known commodity in the bluegrass world, especially in western North Carolina. A graduate of Clemson University, he is the chief distiller for Chemist brand whiskey, located in Asheville. He has performed in a number of groups in recent years, including Wilson Banjo Company, The Well Drinkers, and Supper Break, and plays pedal steel with country artist James Tucker.

The band is known for introducing new, original material into the bluegrass canon, while sticking to the traditional framework of the music. Other members include Andrew Blythe on banjo, Rob Sine on guitar, Nick Dauphinais on mandolin, and Celia Millington-Wyckoff on bass. All save Celia contribute vocally as well.

Sine tells us that they have known Adam and his music for some time.

“Bachman’s connection with Cast Iron was born out of the thriving Asheville music scene, where collaboration and creativity run deep. His dynamic playing style and deep respect for the tradition of bluegrass make him a natural fit for the band’s evolving sound.

Cast Iron is currently working on a follow-up album to our latest release, Flicker of Love, and Adam’s contributions are expected to add a new dimension to the band’s already rich sound.”

Check out thei music in this clip from a recent live set for WNCW in Spindale.

You can learn more about Cast Iron, their music, and their performance schedule online.