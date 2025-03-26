Adaline video from Remedy Tree

Florida’s Remedy Tree has released a music video for Adaline, their current single for Mountain Fever Records.

Like most of their material, the song was written by guitarist/vocalist Gabriel Acevedo, and tells of a chance encounter between a young man and woman that goes nowhere, and the regret he feels for not pressing his suit.

The video follows the title character, played by Grace Sanderson, as she goes dutifully about her day, intercut with clips of the band showing off their nifty dance steps along a rural road.

All of Remedy Tree appears on screen: Gabriel singing lead, along with bassist Abigail Acevedo, banjo man Nathan Beaumont, and mandolinist Bryce Griffin.

Adaline is available from popular download and streamings services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.