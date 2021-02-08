Skip to content
Like so many artists in the world of entertainment, whose touring and performance opportunities have been circumscribed this past year,
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have been looking for ways to stay in touch with their fans and friends as we enter the 2021 season. Festival favorites in recent years, they have been stung by the enforced inactivity, seeking both to reconnect with fans and experience the emotional release they get from playing before live audiences.
So they have come up with an idea. The guys are launching a video series which they are calling
Act Naturally, as it will feature Joe and the Ramblers in their natural environment, at home and off stage.
This first finds Joe out in the garden, where he introduces his wife, Tammy, who is responsible for raising much of the food that goes on the Mullins table through the year. She shows off an heirloom variety of green beans that have been in the family for several generations, and Joe shows off their prize cushaw squash.
Finally, Mullins wrangles the band into a makeshift studio to record a live version of their favorite song about summer produce.
Future episodes of
Act Naturally with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers will be released monthly, and can be found on the band’s Facebook page.
