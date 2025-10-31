Across The Track shutting it down

Across The Track, an active bluegrass band in the Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware region this past two decades, has announced that they are dissolving the group after a final performance on November 16.

Band leaders James Langer (mandolin) and Darin Wassum (guitar) have decided to fold things up, at least temporarily. When the two started the group 20 years ago, they made a pledge that if either of them wanted to step away, they would simply shut it down. Now, they believe that Across The Track has run its course, which they had founded primarily to have a good time.

Speaking jointly, Darin and James offered their gratitude for the backing the band has received.

“We can’t express how grateful we are for the support we have been given over the years. Thank you to all the promoters who booked us throughout the years. We always tried to entertain to the best of our ability, but to always have fun as well.

Keep supporting local music, local bands, and local venues. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.

Our last show will be November 16 at the VFW in North East, MD. Let’s pack the place one last time.”

Some of the shows where they played were The Wheeling Jamboree, UpperCo Music Festival, Pocono Bluegrass Festival, and the Eastern Shore Bluegrass Association.

They also asked us to share their thanks to current band mates Jeff Dillard on bass, Jeff Blevins on banjo, and Isabela March on fiddle, along with former members Paul Graff, Grant Eller, and Max Allison on banjo, Mike Hartnett and Randie Rineer on fiddle, and Frenchy Brannon and Rex Smith on bass.

Here’s Across The Track doing a Jimmy Martin classic.

Darin tells us that they aren’t closing the door to any reunions or special performances.

“We’re not saying we’ll never perform again, but we have decided to take an indefinite break.”

Congratulations to Langer and Wassum for their 20 year run, and farewell to Across The Track!