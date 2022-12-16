Across the Rolling Tide video from Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers

Skip to content
From Finland comes a new single from
Jussi Syren & The Groundbreakers on Bluelight Records, with an assist from Michael Cleveland on fiddle.
It’s a new song Syren has written called
in which an older man looks back over his life, with its successes and failures, and reflects on what may be yet to come. Jussi sings it in his distinctive, Bill Monroe-influenced voice, and plays mandolin, supported by J.P. Putkonen on guitar, Tero Mäenpää on bass, and the remarkable Tauri Oksala on banjo. Cleveland adds his soaring fiddle as well to complete the track. Across the Rolling Tide
A music video for the single is released today. Check it out…
VIDEO
Across the Rolling Tide is available now from popular download and streaming services worldwide. It will also be included on the band’s next Bluelight album, Bluegrass Voice.
