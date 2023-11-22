Across the Mountain from Kristen Grainger & True North

From Salem, OR comes Kristen Grainger & True North, a string band that walks a line between bluegrass, old time, and Americana sounds. Grainger sings lead and is the primary songwriter, with support from a trio of award-winning instrumentalists. Martin Stevens plays mandolin and fiddle, Josh Adkins bass, and Dan Wetzel is on guitar, banjo, reso-guitar, and mandolin. All three share in vocal duties behind Kristen.

Their seventh album, Fear of Falling Stars, is released this month and the debut single, Across The Mountain, offers a nice taste of their style.

Like the bulk of this project, the song was written during the pandemic shutdowns, and relays a story which the band describes as, “a hell-hath-no-fury tale of betrayal, revenge, and escape.” Woof.

Have a listen…

Across the Mountain, and the full Fear of Falling Stars album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the band.