Across the Mountain from Kristen Grainger & True North

Posted on by John Lawless

From Salem, OR comes Kristen Grainger & True North, a string band that walks a line between bluegrass, old time, and Americana sounds. Grainger sings lead and is the primary songwriter, with support from a trio of award-winning instrumentalists. Martin Stevens plays mandolin and fiddle, Josh Adkins bass, and Dan Wetzel is on guitar, banjo, reso-guitar, and mandolin. All three share in vocal duties behind Kristen.

Their seventh album, Fear of Falling Stars, is released this month and the debut single, Across The Mountain, offers a nice taste of their style.

Like the bulk of this project, the song was written during the pandemic shutdowns, and relays a story which the band describes as, “a hell-hath-no-fury tale of betrayal, revenge, and escape.” Woof.

Have a listen…

Across the Mountain, and the full Fear of Falling Stars album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the band.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

