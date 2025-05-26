Acoustic Shoppe Memorial Day giveaway with Guitars For Vets

The Acoustic Shoppe in Springfield, MO, together with Breedlove Guitars, are partnering with Guitars For Vets to give away at least 25 new guitars, starting on Memorial Day through to the end of June, in recognition of PTSD Awareness Month.

For years The Acoustic Shoppe, run by bluegrass artists The Chapmans, has been a hub for acoustic musicians in the Ozark region, and all over the world via online shopping and delivery. Offering guitars, banjos, mandolins, fiddles, and other folk instruments, plus accessories, instructional materials, and lessons, tendered by a knowledgeable staff, has made this store a growing and successful business at a time when retail shops are often struggling.

They are donating ten new Breedlove guitars on Memorial Day to Guitars For Vets, a nationwide nonprofit who dedicate themselves to offering the healing power of music to veterans with significant post-combat mental and emotional distress, in particular those suffering from PTSD. But they don’t just dump a guitar and walk away. Their program gives vets an instrument, plus free instruction and an accessory kit to help them build back up through music, helping them find new connections at the same time.

Jeremy Chapman, President and CEO of The Acoustic Shoppe, says that he and his brothers are reaching out to their friends in bluegrass and beyond to help them more than double this initial gift of ten guitars.

“We’ve seen firsthand how music can change lives, and Guitars for Vets embodies that mission. This campaign allows our customers, partners, and broader community to help veterans heal through music.”

The Chapmans have set up three ways you can assist in this giveaway program.

There is an online contributions page at The Acoustic Shoppe web site to accept your donations of from $5 to $50. Please don’t think that a small contribution won’t matter. They truly do, more than you may think.

Customers who visit The Acoustic Shoppe showroom in Springfield are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar, with proceeds going to the program.

They have set up an online auction for three, handmade-in-the-USA Breedlove guitars at GiveButter, which will remain open through June.

Breedlove has agreed to offer substantial discounts above the normal dealer cost in order to help facilitate the auctions and these guitar giveaways through The Acoustic Shoppe.

Hats of to the Chapmans (Jeremy, John, and Jason) for organizing this Memorial Day giveaway, and to Guitars For Vets for their valuable efforts to help keep our combat vets on an even keel.