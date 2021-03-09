Acoustic Lullaby offers bluegrass bedtime tunes from Tony Wray

Pinecastle Records has come up with a very interesting, and potentially sanity-saving, album for parents of infants and toddlers.

Partnering with noted bluegrass guitarist and banjo player Tony Wray, they have created Acoustic Lullaby, over 30 minutes of soothing acoustic melodies played on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, perfect for nap time or bedtime when calming sounds can be a big help in getting young ones to relax. Working with Tim Crouch, Tony has woven ten familiar sleepy time numbers into arrangements that parents (or grandparents) of youngsters won’t cringe at hearing, expertly played by professional artists.

The idea for this project came from conversations between Pinecastle owner Lonnie Lassiter, and label CEO, Ethan Burkhardt, who both had new babies in the home at the same time. They figured that there must be something they could produce to have the desired sedative effect, while introducing the next generation to the sound of bluegrass instruments.

So they pitched the idea to Wray, who says he was in from the first discussion.

“When Pinecastle approached me about doing a lullaby album, I absolutely jumped at the chance. I had a hard time staying awake during the recording of this album – haha! I hope adults as well as children find solace in this record.”

Included are instrumental takes on some of the best known quitening tunes from around the world.

Brahm’s Lullaby

Hush Little Baby

Greensleeves

London Bridge is Falling Down

Three Blind Mice

Sandman’s Flight

Jesus Loves Me

Silent Night

Frere Jacques

Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

Acoustic Lullaby is available now from the popular streaming and download services online. Give it a try with your reluctant sleepers and see what happens.