Acoustic Lullaby offers bluegrass bedtime tunes from Tony Wray

Pinecastle Records has come up with a very interesting, and potentially sanity-saving, album for parents of infants and toddlers.
Partnering with noted bluegrass guitarist and banjo player Tony Wray, they have created
, over 30 minutes of soothing acoustic melodies played on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, perfect for nap time or bedtime when calming sounds can be a big help in getting young ones to relax. Working with Tim Crouch, Tony has woven ten familiar sleepy time numbers into arrangements that parents (or grandparents) of youngsters won’t cringe at hearing, expertly played by professional artists. Acoustic Lullaby
The idea for this project came from conversations between Pinecastle owner Lonnie Lassiter, and label CEO, Ethan Burkhardt, who both had new babies in the home at the same time. They figured that there must be something they could produce to have the desired sedative effect, while introducing the next generation to the sound of bluegrass instruments.
So they pitched the idea to Wray, who says he was in from the first discussion.
“When Pinecastle approached me about doing a lullaby album, I absolutely jumped at the chance. I had a hard time staying awake during the recording of this album – haha! I hope adults as well as children find solace in this record.”
Included are instrumental takes on some of the best known quitening tunes from around the world.
Brahm’s Lullaby
Hush Little Baby
Greensleeves
London Bridge is Falling Down
Three Blind Mice
Sandman’s Flight
Jesus Loves Me
Silent Night
Frere Jacques
Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star
Acoustic Lullaby is available now from the popular streaming and download services online. Give it a try with your reluctant sleepers and see what happens.
