Abiding Dependence – new book from Ron Block

If you are still looking for a gift for a believing Christian on your list, you might consider Abiding Dependence: Living Moment by Moment in the Love of God, a new book from AKUS banjo and guitar man, Ron Block.

Those who know Ron primarily from his work with Alison Krauss may realize that he composed a number of gospel songs the band recorded, A Living Prayer, There is a Reason, Jesus Help Me to Stand, Shield of Faith, and In the Palm of Your Hand. These are all thoughtful and insightful compositions, more about living the Christian life than retelling stories and themes from Scripture.

For many years Ron has written about Christian apologetics online at The Rabbit Room, a site that cultivates and curates stories, music, and art to nourish Christ-centered communities. Those that know him personally are aware of how much his mind is focused on living his faith, thinking about its application in the real world, and discussing it with anyone who wants to engage.

Abiding Dependance was written for Christians like himself who desire to grow deeply in their faith.

From the publisher…

To become who we’re meant to be requires a deeper experience of God Himself. Abiding Dependence shares forty days of meditations—a deep plunge into the beauty and richness of the Gospels. Block takes the reader through contemplations of Jesus as Son of God, Son of Man, Tempted Son of Man, Compassionate High Priest, Man of Courage, Reconciler, and more. The reader learns to live and breathe in the atmosphere of God’s abiding love.

Block’s new book is available directly from the author in paperback for $15 online, or from the publisher, Moody Publishers, as an ebook for $9.99.

Ron describes the book in greater detail on his web site.