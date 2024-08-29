Aaron Burdett sings Tom Paxton with The Same River Twice

For the latest single from Mountain Home Music’s Bluegrass Sings Paxton, Aaron Burdett from The Steep Canyon Rangers is featured singing The Same River Twice.

It’s a lesser-known gem that was included on Paxton’s 2002 release, Looking For The Moon.

Tom shares that the song was inspired by the ancient aphorism, noting that any time you approach a river, you are seeing different water than had passed by the last time you visited.

“You’re never standing in the same river twice. A metaphor for life of course.

Susan Graham White, a Washington area songwriter made the melody, and I wrote the lyrics.”

Aaron is supported by the all-star band assembled for this project, with Chris Jones on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Darren Nicholson on mandolin, Deanie Richardson on fiddle, and Nelson Williams on bass. Travis Book and Wendy Hickman sing harmony.

It makes for a fine, medium-tempo bluegrass number. Have a listen…

The Same River Twice, and the full Bluegrass Sings Paxton album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.