Aaron Burdett joins Steep Canyon Rangers

Following the departure of founding member Woody Platt,
Steep Canyon Rangers have announced that singer, songwriter, and guitarist Aaron Burdett has joined the band.
The Rangers, who started life as a traditional/original bluegrass band while the founders were in college, have evolved over the years into a headlining act that embraces a wide variety of Americana sounds in their recording and live presentations, while retaining the basic structure of a bluegrass ensemble. Their horizons were greatly expanded by ongoing work with comedian and banjo player Steve Martin, with whom they have toured extensively.
Speaking jointly of his hiring, the band says of Burdett…
“Aaron showed up on our radar late in the audition process, and we were all struck by the honesty and power of his music. He arrives as an exceptional North Carolina artist in his own right, and our connection feels fresh and familiar at the same time. His talent as a singer and songwriter is already pushing the band to new heights.”
We had highlighted a pair of new singles Burdett had released earlier this year,
and The Mountains You Carry , both strong original songs which highlight his skills as both a writer and a singer. Surely these, and other songs of Aaron’s, had an impact on the remaining current Rangers Graham Sharp (vocals/banjo), Mike Guggino (vocals/mandolin/mandola), Nicky Sanders (vocals/fiddle), Mike Ashworth (vocals/drums), and Barrett Smith (vocals/bass). Loser’s Bracket
Burdett says that what initially seemed a surprise has turned into a perfect situation for him.
“I got the call out of the blue from SCR on a Monday morning a couple of months ago, and although I’d never imagined collaborating with them, the closer I looked at it, the better fit it seemed to be. And as we’ve tested the waters and played gigs and traveled and hung out together, that feeling has only grown and solidified. It’s a dream come true to have an opportunity to play with musicians of this caliber and at this level. We already sound really good together, and I can’t wait to see where we are a year from now.”
Steep Canyon Rangers are currently completing work on their next album, which will be eagerly anticipated as loyal fans contemplate the next phase of SCR.
Keep up with the band and their comings and goings by visiting their
official web site.
