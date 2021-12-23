A Very Merry Christmas video from Williamson Branch

Williamson Branch also has a new Christmas single this year, A Very Merry Christmas, written by David Stewart and Megan Torve.

It’s a joyous song, in a bluegrass style, sung by the eldest of the Williamson siblings, Melody Williamson Keyes, who also plays fiddle. Harmony vocals are provided by her sisters, Kadance and Caroline.

There is also a music video for the single, shot amidst a Williamson family Christmas celebration. We meet the extended Williamson family, and good old Santa Claus, as they enjoy Christmas dinner. In addition to the girls, we have papa Kevin, and mama, Debbie, along with banjo player, Anthony Howell.

If this doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit, get ready to be visited by three spirits.

A Very Merry Christmas from Williamson Branch is available from popular download and streaming sites online, or for download directly from the band.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass music we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.