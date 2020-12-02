A Tree That Stands Alone video from Nick Chandler & Delivered

615 Hideaway Records has released a new single from Nick Chandler & Delivered, the third from their current album, Inside The Lines.

It’s their take on A Tree That Stands Alone, a Randal Hylton song previously recorded by The Country Gentlemen in 1988. Nick and the guys hew pretty much to The Gents’ arrangement, and offer a lovely version of this classic, feel good number.

Chandler says that he has been itching to see this one get out.

“I have been really excited about the release of this single. This is a song I have wanted to record for a long time, and I am so pleased with how it came together on the recording. I love the message and lyrics, and I think that it is a great time to release a song like this one. I really like the way the banjo and mandolin play off each other in this tune. The harmonies are exactly like I envisioned them to be, and I am very proud of how this song turned out. I hope everyone enjoys our new single, The Tree That Stands Alone.”

The video was shot on stage at Nashville’s storied Station Inn with Nick on mandolin, Spencer Hatcher on banjo, Hudson Bosworth on guitar, and Gary Trivette on bass.

A Tree That Stands Alone, and the full Inside The Lines album are available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

Nick has recently launched an email newsletter for fans and friends, and encourages everyone to sign up to stay informed about their music, their comings and goings, and everything else Delivered. You can sign up on the band web site.