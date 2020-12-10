A Springer Mountain Farms Christmas with Dailey & Vincent

Dailey & Vincent have announced the schedule for their annual Christmas shows, with four new episodes to be aired this month on the Circle network and RFD-TV.

The first episode of the 2020 edition of A Springer Mountain Farms Christmas, featuring Dailey & Vincent, aired earlier this week, and will repeated along with the other new programs, in a Christmas Day marathon on Circle. They are performing selections from their The Sounds of Christmas album, with guest stars from the world of country and Gospel music. Scheduled to appear on the various programs are Gus Arrendale, Jeannie Seely, Jimmy Fortune, TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang, Moe Bandy, and Victoria Vincent.

In years past, Jamie and Darrin would tour with a gala Christmas show, but COVID-19 restrictions have forced the cancellation of the concerts set up for 2020. But you can still catch their special kind of holiday magic in A Springer Mountain Farms Christmas.

Both Circle and RFD-TV are available on a great many cable and satellite networks, and Circle can also be accessed by many devices like ROKU and most smart TVs.

Here are the schedules for this year’s programs.

On Circle…

Episode 1: Gus Arrendale, Jeannie Seely, and Jimmy Fortune

PREMIERE: 12/7 at 8:00 p.m. EST

12/7 at 11:00 p.m. EST

12/15 at 8:00 p.m. EST

12/15 at 11:00 p.m. EST

12/25 at 3:00 p.m. EST

Episode 2: Gus Arrendale, TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang, and Victoria Vincent

PREMIERE: 12/14 at 8:00 p.m. EST

12/14 at 11:00 p.m. EST

12/22 at 8:00 p.m. EST

12/22 at 11:00 p.m. EST

12/25 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Episode 3: Gus Arrendale, Moe Bandy, and Jimmy Fortune

PREMIERE: 12/21 at 8:00 p.m. EST

12/21 at 11:00 p.m. EST

12/29 at 8:00 pp.m.m EST

12/29 at 11:00 p.m. EST

12/25 at 4:00 p.m. EST

Episode 4: Gus Arrendale and Jimmy Fortune

PREMIERE: 12/25 at 4:30 p.m. EST

12/28 at 3:30 p.m. EST

12/28 at 8:00 p.m. EST

12/28 at 11:00 p.m. EST

Christmas Day Marathon:

2:30 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale & Jeannie Seely

3:00 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale, Jeannie Seely, and Jimmy Fortune

3:30 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale, TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang, and Victoria Vincent

4:00 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale, Moe Bandy, and Jimmy Fortune

4:30 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale and Jimmy Fortune

And on RFD-TV…

December 19

9:00 p.m. EST: Episode 1 – Gus Arrendale, Jeannie Seely, and Jimmy Fortune

9:30 p.m. EST: Episode 2 – Gus Arrendale, TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang, and Victoria Vincent

December 20

9:00 p.m. EST: Episode 3 – Gus Arrendale, Moe Bandy, and Jimmy Fortune

9:30 p.m. EST: Episode 4 – Gus Arrendale and Jimmy Fortune

Christmas Day Marathon

12:00 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale, Jeannie Seely, and Jimmy Fortune

12:30 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale, TG Sheppard, Kelly Lang, and Victoria Vincent

1:00 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale, Moe Bandy, and Jimmy Fortune

1:30 p.m. EST – Gus Arrendale and Jimmy Fortune

If you’ve ever seen the year-round edition of the Dailey & Vincent TV program, you’ll know to expect the same mix of music, frivolity, and Gospel messages in the Christmas version.