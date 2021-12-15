A Song For Christmas from Jackson Hollow

Mountain Fever Records has released a Christmas single for Vancouver’s Jackson Hollow, a new holiday song written by Lynda McKillip, Tom McKillip, and Gord Maxwell called A Song For Christmas.

The song is played in the group’s trademark style, a contemporary bluegrass sound heavily influenced by country music. Tianna Lefebvr sings the lead supported by Mike Sanyshyn on fiddle and mandolin, Charlie Frie on bass, and Eric Reed on guitar, banjo, and reso-guitar. Harmony vocals are provided by Mike and Charlie.

Tianna tells us that this one was composed as the theme for a holiday film of the same name in 2017.

“Lynda and Tom wrote A Song for Christmas in only two days as a pitch for an upcoming Hallmark movie. It was composed using familiar Christmas song titles, the phrases then woven into a love story to fit the film. The song uses these phrases to create an uncommon image of a Christmas tune that you recognize, but have never heard before.”

Have a listen…

A Song For Christmas by Jackson Hollow is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

