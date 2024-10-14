A Robin Built A Nest On Daddy’s Grave from Avery Welter

An obscure Ralph Stanley recording from 1983 has delivered one of the most recorded bluegrass songs of the past few years. A Robin Built A Nest on Daddy’s Grave, written by Edna Sykes, has been cut recently by Tommy Brown, the Mountain Bridge Band, and Bent Mountain, and even reached beyond the traditional bluegrass world when Billy Strings performed it on a few of his live shows.

The latest to record this truly marvelously stark mountain ballad is Avery Welter, an experienced bluegrass sideman now playing guitar with the Darren Nicholson Band. Previous gigs for Welter have included stints with The Churchmen, Dreamcatcher, and The Tim Shelton Syndicate.

Like so many young bluegrass pickers, he trained as a student in the Bluegrass, Old Time & Roots Music program at ETSU.

Now he has been signed with Sound Biscuit Records as a solo artist, and has released a debut single, his version of A Robin Built A Nest on Daddy’s Grave, cut with a crack band.

Avery says he is a big fan of this Stanley classic.

“I loved this song the day I heard it, and it’s been a staple in my setlist ever since. I’m excited to be a Sound Biscuit recording Artist. This cut means a lot to me, and I can’t wait to hear what y’all think!”

With Welter on guitar and lead vocal, support comes from Brady Wallen on banjo, Troy Boone on mandolin, Aynsley Porchak on twin fiddles, and Zachary Collier on bass. Shawn Lane supplies the high harmony.

Check it out…

A Robin Built A Nest on Daddy’s Grave by Avery Welter is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.