A Place Where I Belong from Robert Hale

Pinecastle Records has released a debut single from their upcoming project with bluegrass veteran Robert Hale, his first in nearly three years.

Hale has been involved in bluegrass nearly as long as he’s been alive, starting out at only nine years old performing with his father’s band on TV in West Virginia. Bill Monroe invited Robert to sing on the Grand Ole Opry while he was still a youngster, and we have watched him go on to a stellar career in the music, working alongside top artists like J.D. Crowe and Dolly Parton, and with popular groups like LiveWire, Wildfire, and the Allstars of Bluegrass.

This latest song is one he wrote called A Place Where I Belong about living a life on the road, while hoping to find a place to call home. With Robert on guitar and lead vocal, support is provided by Jason Davis on banjo, Chris Davis on mandolin, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass.

Hale says that this song came during his pandemic period.

“This is one of three songs I wrote the same week during the height of COVID-19. The other two were recorded on the current Wildfire project.

This song really came to life in the studio with the help of the great musicians on this track.”

It’s a fast moving track with a feel-good sound. Check it out…

A Place Where I Belong is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.