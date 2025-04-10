A perfect mix: Bluegrass, Vino & Valor with Cliff Top

Phillip Wilson with Cliff Top at the Folds of Honor Vino & Valor fundraiser – photo © Pamm Tucker

A local bluegrass band in Oklahoma City, Cliff Top, recently had the opportunity to perform at a prestigious Folds of Honor event, in support of an organization in service to fallen military members. It was not just a chance to showcase their musical talents, but a moment of great honor and pride for the six-piece band. As they prepared to take the stage at this meaningful ceremony, Cliff Top’s journey and the significance of their performance highlighted the power of music to unite, inspire, and pay tribute to those who have sacrificed for our country.

Founded with a noble mission, Folds of Honor is dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members. Their unwavering support for military families is truly commendable, ensuring that those left behind are not forgotten, and that they and their families receive the help they need to pursue their educational dreams.

The Folds of Honor fundraiser, Vino & Valor, was held in the vibrant city of Oklahoma City. Set against the backdrop of support for military families, this event promised a night filled with heartwarming performances, inspiring stories, and a sense of community like no other. I was delighted to be invited as a representative of Bluegrass Today (in fact Bluegrass Today was the only media coverage at the event).

Cliff Top is known for their story-telling originals, infectious harmony, and toe-tapping sounds. For them, the opportunity to perform at the Folds of Honor event was not just another gig – it was an opportunity to honor those who have served their country with bravery and sacrifice. Reflecting on their own musical journey, from humble beginnings in small-town gigs to the bright lights of Oklahoma City, the band understood the significance of this performance. With each note they played, Cliff Top paid tribute to the heroes who have protected and defended their nation.

Folds of Honor has chapters all over the United States, each raising money for distribution in their communities, in addition to what the national group can provide. On such is located in Oklahoma City, and it was their event where Cliff Top entertained.

The national 501c3 holds several fundraisers annually. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling over $290 million across all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator ,and Platinum on GuideStar. Their motto says it best: “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.”

The kickoff for 2025 was held in March in OKC, with each table draped in white linen with seating for eight. They held a silent auction, as well as a live auction, with massive donations from across the world. From the beginning I was awestruck.

Joe Everson, known as the singing painter, performed a spine tingling rendition of God Bless America while painting an American eagle upside down. It was quite something to see.

Cliff Top was selected to perform at the Valor & Vino fundraiser/event based on their musical talents, community involvement, and dedication to honoring and supporting military causes.

The band has played at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, as well as numerous smaller venues. Always releasing new music, Cliff Top most recently worked with Chip Davis (former pianist for Alabama) at the helm, who produced their latest release, People Get Ready. The title track is their grassed up version of Curtis Mayfield’s 1965 hit song, sung by guitarist Phillip Wilson, known for his performances at small churches throughout the state of Oklahoma.

Cliff Top is one of those bands that you need to stay on top of, because they will take you to the top with their talent.