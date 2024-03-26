A Nashville Wish with Loose Strings now out

A new film, A Nashville Wish, which includes music from Galax, VA bluegrass band Loose Strings, has been released for video on demand.

It’s something of a teen love story, with the main character being a talented country singer right out of high school, who moves to Nashville to pursue his dreams. But will he remain true to his home town sweetheart, or fall under the sway of the beautiful young singer who takes him under her wing? You’ll have to watch to find out!

Loose Strings is an all-female band with members who, somewhat ironically, have known each other since high school, at which time the band was formed. Though largely inactive at this point due to work and family commitments, the group was chosen to both provide music in the film, and even appear in a scene, playing in the bed of a pickup truck at the school football field.

Ashley Nale Hultman is on banjo, with her sister, Lindsey Nale, on mandolin, Channing Combs on guitar, Grace Davis on bass, and Mary-Claire Hooper Cason on fiddle.

They were also asked to sing some harmony vocals for the soundtrack behind Lee Greenwood and T Graham Brown, both of whom appear as characters in the film.

The trailer offers a hint of the storyline.

A Nashville Wish is available now on Amazon Prime as a $3.99 rental. Fans and friends of Loose Strings will certainly want to watch.