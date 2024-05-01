A Man Who’s Never Plowed drops for Retro 78

South Carolina’s Retro 78 has announced a new single this month, one written by fellow Palmetto State grasser Trey Ward, called A Man Who’s Never Plowed.

The band has been on something of a roll since winning the 2022 SPBGMA International Band Championship. They signed with the newly-formed Ram Cat Records and have found themselves booked to perform at prestigious festivals around the southeast.

This latest release is about pretenders, those who put on the trappings of something they didn’t earn, and how they are viewed by the real McCoy.

Or as banjo picker Hunter Motts says…

“This is a song written through the eyes of a blue collar American who knows what it is to get their hands dirty in order to survive.”

In addition to Hunter, Retro 78 is Clint Groves on guitar and lead vocals, Jacob Jackson on mandolin, Bill Turnbill on fiddle, Aaron Sellers on guitar, and Brad Kaylor on bass.

They turn this number into a hard driving grasser. Have a listen…

A Man Who’s Never Plowed is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.