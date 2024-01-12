A Man Like Me from Junior Sisk, with Dan Tyminski

Junior Sisk – photo by Laci Mack

Two of the most popular vocalists in contemporary bluegrass are teamed up on the latest single from Junior Sisk, which also features Dan Tyminski singing tenor. It is the second such from his upcoming Mountain Fever Records project, If There’s A Will There’s A Way.

They are paired up on A Man Like Me, a Roger Miller song first recorded in 1958 by Johnny Paycheck, but under the name of Donny Lytle. It shares a tale of woe from a recently brokenhearted fellow, with its utterly lonesome tag line, “Heaven help a man like me who walks alone.”

Sisk says that this is actually an encore performance of this song, one that got away.

“I first recorded this song with Dan on another project years ago. We never released it, so I thought it would be perfect for the upcoming album. I asked Dan to record it again, and I think he knocked it out of the park!

Great country or bluegrass tune. Hope y’all like it!”

Junior and Dan are supported by Sisk’s touring band. Heather Berry Mabe is on guitar, Tony Mabe on banjo, Jonathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass. Tim Crouch adds fiddle.

It’s a good’n! Check it out…

A Man Like Me is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.