A Little Devil from The Dead South

With their fourth studio album on the way early next year, The Dead South have a new song to share, with a taste of their unorthodox approach to bluegrass music.

Based around the dark and slightly sinister vocal stylings of guitarist Nate Hilts, the band combines a heavy metal attitude with a bluegrass ensemble, resulting in a unique sound that shows influences from both camps. He is joined by Scott Pringle on mandolin, Colton Crawford on banjo, and Danny Kenyon on cello.

A Little Devil is the latest release, the second single from their upcoming Chains & Stakes album, which lies somewhere between a love song and a cautionary tale.

Check it out…

A Little Devil is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the Chains & Stakes album, due to drop February 9 on Six Shooter Records, are enabled online as well.