A Little Bit of You – new single for Gena Britt

Melton & Miller Music has a new single today for Gena Britt, banjoist and vocalist with the popular and award-winning group, Sister Sadie. A veteran grasser, Gena had previously worked with Petticoat Junction, New Vintage, Lou Reid & Carolina, and Dale Ann Bradley. She is also a prior recipient of the SPBGMA Award for Bluegrass Banjo Player of the Year.

Out today is A Little Bit of You, written by Milan Miller and James Ellis, about a man who brings up everything a woman doesn’t want to remember. It’s powered by Britt’s driving banjo, and supported by Milan Miller on guitar, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Seth Taylor on mandolin, and Buddy Melton on bass. Milan and Buddy sang harmony.

Gena says that an unexpected circumstance led to chance discussions that have resulted in this release.

“I am excited to be collaborating with Melton & Miller Music on my first single in about three years. I worked with Balsam Range last fall while Marc Pruett was healing his wrist up from a fall. While I was on the road with them, Buddy Melton and I started talking about working together on something, and the opportunity for me to record A Little Bit of You came from those conversations. It’s a straight ahead bluegrass song that reminds us we might not want to go back to that heartbreak we once knew. I’m both thankful and proud to work with Melton & Miller Music on this tune and I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it!”

Have a listen…

A Little Bit of You is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

While being a bit coy about whether another Gena Britt album will be forthcoming, Milan Miller did say that they have a number of other fun singles with her set back for later release.