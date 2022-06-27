A Little Bit of Living from Marty Raybon

Skip to content
Marty Raybon has been absent from the bluegrass scene this past few years, spending his time on the road with a reunited Shenandoah, celebrating the 35th anniversary with the country group that brought him to worldwide acclaim. But his return to bluegrass was promised when he rejoined the band, and he’s proving it with a third single from his upcoming grass project with Billy Blue Records.
The song is a fun, summertime number called
, written by Jessi Alexander, Matt Jenkins, and Josh Osborne, which carries some of the country flavor of his role with Shenandoah. A Little Bit of Living
Raybon says that this one is the sort of song he loves to sing.
“From the first time I heard it, I knew it was one of those songs that would accent the essence of what truly living is all about. In the world in which we live, there’s always the point made to excel, and that’s a wonderful trait. Life don’t have to always be about that, though. That’s what this song says to me. It’s a song about life and living every minute of it!”
People have long remarked that even when Marty was singing country, you could hear the bluegrass in his voice. It makes sense, as he grew up playing with his dad and brothers in a prominent Florida group called American Bluegrass Express. It was “borned into him,” as Melvin Goins was wont to say.
Have a listen to
A Little Bit of Living…
A Little Bit of Living is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Marty’s next bluegrass album,
Just Above The Water, is expected this fall from Billy Blue Records.
