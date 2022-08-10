A Little Bit of Bluegrass from Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road are back with a new single today from Pinecastle Records, perfectly in keeping with their celebration of the old time way of playing and singing bluegrass. So much so that fans have taken to referring to Jordan as “The Lady of Tradition.”

This latest is another one about the music we all love, entitled A Little Bit of Bluegrass, which tells of the restorative powers of a touch of good pickin’ and singin’.

Lorraine says that this number is just what we all need during some tough times.

“I’m so excited to have a new single out. We have all had some tough years to get through, and for those of you like me, our bluegrass music helped with that. That’s what this new single is all about. It’s a fun, straight-to-the-point tune written by Carolina Road’s songwriter David Stewart. I think it’s a great follow up to our past number one singles, Bill Monroe’s ol Mandolin and True Grass. It’s sure to be a tune that hits plenty of parking lot jams, and a song to start your day off with. It’s just a feel-good kind of song and that’s what we all need right now!”

A Little Bit of Bluegrass is sung by Allen Dyer, supported by bandmates Ben Greene on banjo, Matt Hooper on fiddle, Kevin Lamm on bass, and Wayne Morris on guitar. Jordan plays mandolin and sings harmony along with Lamm.

Check it out…

A Little Bit of Bluegrass is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will also be included on the next Pinecastle project from Carolina Road.

Radio programmer will find the single at AirPlay Direct.