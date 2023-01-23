A Life Well Lived – new single from Daryl Mosley

Daryl Mosley has a new single this week, the title track of his upcoming album, A Life Well Lived.

The veteran singer and songwriter has found a home in bluegrass music since the 1980s, when he toured as a member of New Tradition. He also played for several years with Tim Graves in The Farm Hands.

The single one that Mosley co-wrote with Rick Lang, which he tells us was inspired by an image he saw online.

“The idea came from a meme I saw online that encouraged you to take advice from old men slicing apples and eating them ‘right off of the blade.’ I have watched older men do that my entire life and I loved the imagery.

Rick and I talked about some of the sage advice we had received over the years and was able to get a lot of those things into the song. The song really is about focusing on what really matters in life and leaving a legacy to be proud of.”

Have a listen…

A Life Well Lived will be available on January 25 from popular download and streaming services online.