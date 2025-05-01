A Journey Within video from Todd Taylor

South Carolina banjo man Todd Taylor has a music video for A Journey Within, a new one he has written and dedicated to the people and the state of Wyoming.

The tune, Taylor’s latest single, caught the ear of celebrated banjo player and multi-instrumentalist John McEuen, a co-founder of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, who called it a “really good mood piece.” He went on to praise Todd as a remarkable songwriter, encouraging him to continue exploring it.

A Journey Within is, indeed, a moody piece, a slower minor key number, with a video featuring AI-generated images with a western theme.

Have a look/listen.

A Journey Within is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Those who follow Todd’s career may know that he was diagnosed early this year with colon cancer, and has been undergoing treatment as prescribed by his oncologist. He tells us this week that the therapy has concluded, and he has gotten his strength back.

While awaiting confirmations of success from further testing, he says things look promising.

“I am doing good with my health, feeling like normal finally.”

Wonderful news!