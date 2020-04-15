A Hundred Hammers video from Geraldine

Skip to content
Maryland's
Geraldine has released a video for a song from their debut album, Harvester.
This contemporary string band plays a style of music that blends bluegrass, old time, and jug band influences into a highly danceable sound that has found a ready audience in the Baltimore and Ellicott City markets. You might call it a new take on an old sound, which they describe as Good Time Old Time.
A Hundred Hammers
A Hundred Hammers, written by guitarist John Bolten. In true Geraldine spirit, he takes the theme of a breakup song to encourage everyone to stay strong and carry on – not a bad sentiment for today’s reality.
Bolten is joined by Jonathan Vocke on banjo, Josh Anderson on fiddle, Noah Bowman on bass, and Jocelyn Haversat on washboard. They shot the video at Baltimore Knife and Sword with William Wall shooting and editing, assisted by Cleveland Wall.
Harvester
Harvester wherever you stream or download music online, or order a CD directly from the band.
