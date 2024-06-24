A Good Man – debut single from The Arizona Wildflowers

The Arizona Wildflowers – photo © Elaine Thomas Campbell

We’ve written several times about The Arizona Wildflowers, the sisters trio from Casa Grande, AZ, who have been making quite a mark on the bluegrass scene in the southwest. They are big sister Ranelle Dietrich, and her two younger siblings, Brie and Aspen who make up the group, though there is a younger brother, Sawyer (9), and mom, Tiffany, who perform with the band as well.

The girls are especially proud that they have released their very first single, with Darin Aldridge producing and playing mandolin. Called A Good Man, it was written by the Wildflowers jointly about their grandfather, where Ranelle sings lead with lovely sibling harmony from Brie and Aspen.

Ranelle is 16 years old, Brie is 14, and Aspen 12, and they are as excited as any touring artist to see their first single hit.

Speaking as one, they shared these thoughts about A Good Man…

“This has quickly become one of our favorite songs to perform, with the special meaning it has for our family. It was also very exciting to record, having Darin Aldridge produce and play on the album!

We spent ten days in Branson, MO playing at Silver Dollar City’s Bluegrass and BBQ Festival in May, and at various other places around town. We’ll be heading back there at the end of June to play on Branson Country USA.”

Check it out!

A Good Man is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will be up soon at AirPlay Direct as well for radio folks.

Also of note…

This past weekend the Dietrichs were at The National Fiddle Championships in Weiser, ID, where Ranelle came away as the Junior Fiddle champion. Well done, young lady!

Sawyer, and littlest sister Isley, also picked up the National Small Fry title.

Expect to hear much more from this bunch.