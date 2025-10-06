A Different Kind of Lonesome from Will Clark

Mountain Fever Records has a new single for mandolinist and vocalist Will Clark, A Different Kind of Lonesome, written by Tim Stafford and Mark Bumgarner.

Will’s has been a familiar face in the traditional bluegrass world this past decade or so. Starting in regional bands in his native South Carolina, Will picked up national notice with James King, and touring alongside Dave Adkins. He then took the mandolin and tenor vocal job with Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive until Bauc’s retirement, upon which he launched a solo career.

For Clark, recording this song was especially touching, given how it came to him.

“This song holds a very special place in my heart. It was originally pitched to my former boss, Terry Baucom, for the Here in the Country album. With so many incredible songs to choose from at the time, it simply didn’t make the final cut. After Terry retired from playing, I asked Tim if I could record it for an upcoming project, and he graciously agreed. This track is my way of tipping my hat to ‘Bauc,’ which makes it all the more meaningful.”

That vibe was also clearly passed along to banjo man Jason Davis, who kicks off the track in a decidedly Bauc-inspired fashion, supported by Clark on mandolin, Chevy Watson on guitar, and Gavin Stinson on bass.

Have a listen.

A Different Kind of Lonesome is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.