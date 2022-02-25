A Diamond Took My Place from Buddy Melton

The owner/operators of the Melton & Miller Music record label have been trading singles this past two weeks. Last Friday we had Talking To Myself from Milan Miller, and today Buddy Melton has A Dimond Took My Place.

We all know Buddy as fiddler and vocalist with Balsam Range, with whom he was twice named Male Vocalist of the Year by the IBMA. He likes to record on his own as well, with songs that might not be a snug fit for the band.

He says that this one, written by Miller, appeals to him in a number of ways.

“I have been a fan of A Diamond Took My Place since I first heard it several years ago. I am often lucky enough to hear Milan’s original songs first, and when he sent a demo of this one I knew it was one I wanted to record. It is a clever lyrical song with a fun uptempo groove in a minor key that supports the storyline. I guess you can say it checks a lot of boxes for what I consider to be a great song. I have been compiling new solo material for some time now, and am so excited to start releasing the new recordings.”

It tells a story of a man who only finds out he has lost his true love when he offers her a ring, and she confesses her love for another. We won’t give away the twist in the song title, as you’ll hear it in the chorus.

Melton is supported here by Tim Crouch on fiddle, Milan Miller on guitar, and Seth Taylor on banjo and mandolin. Buddy plays bass and sings the lead, with harmonies from Miller.

Check it out.

A Diamond Took My Place is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.