A Berline & Hickman timeline from Bette Berline and Sue Hickman

Byron Berline and John Hickman are two distinguished figures in bluegrass music, each carving out their unique paths in the industry. Berline, known for his virtuosic skills as a fiddler, and Hickman, a talented banjo player, captivated audiences with their exceptional talents and collaborative works.

Recently I spent the day with their wives, and we waltzed through their musical journeys of and daily lives, explored their individual careers, and shared projects and the lasting impact they have made on the music world. Join me on a journey through the lives and music of Byron Berline and John Hickman.

As I drove North on I-35, I played through my mind, how I was going to “do this interview;” but it was to my astonishment that I was so nervous. I was fortunate enough to hang out with both of these musicians and their families many times, but had never been to the Berline home.

Pulling into the semi-circle driveway my heart was pounding and my hands were sweaty. But then I was greeted with Bette Berline’s smile, and I entered her childhood home. Bette’s father was a physician in Guthrie, OK, and after her parents’ passing, she and Byron moved into the house she had grown up in. The home itself was more like a museum of her and Byron’s life.

Upon entering, to my immediate left was a curved couch, and the piano that played a vital role in Bette’s childhood. As I sat at the breakfast table, with my heart still pounding, I began to relax and listen, but i was probably sitting with my mouth agape. I didn’t ask a lot, but I sure learned plenty.

Ever wonder what a day in the lives of musical maestros Byron Berline and John Hickman looks like? The two spent their later years working together at The Double Stop Fiddle Shop. Picture this: mornings brewing coffee to the sound of fiddles tuning, afternoons jamming away in the shop, and evenings winding down with some good ol’ bluegrass tunes. Yup, that’s the kind of day these two legends thrived on.

Bette and I and Sue Hickman sat at the table with a breathtaking view of the back yard. I sat across from Byron’s empty chair, the exact spot where he would eat his meals. Bette shared with me that, “Byron allowed me to do what I loved.”

Breakfast was a topic we went over. “Byron always had a bowl of cereal for breakfast, with ½ of a banana. He always wanted to use the whole banana but I would tell him you get the same taste with ½,” she grinned. Sue chimed in, ”John loved grits, waffles, and fried eggs. His eggs couldn’t be jiggly or runny.” The ease of listening was taking away the nerves by now, and I leaned back in the chair eager to know more.

Reaching behind her, Bette picked up a box chocked full of memories, as she and Sue began walking down memory lane with me tagging along.

Here’s a timeline they shared of Berline and Hickman’s musical contributions:

1965 – Byron recorded Pickin’ and Fiddlin’ with The Dillards. He also met Bill Monroe at the Newport Folk Festival and was offered the chance of a lifetime, to join the band, but Byron turned it down to finish his education at Oklahoma University.

1967 – Graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a teaching degree in Physical Education, Berline succumbed to his love for bluegrass music and joined Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys in March, replacing Richard Greene. He recorded three instrumentals with them, including Gold Rush, which Berline and Monroe co-wrote, and which has become a jam session standard. Berline left the group in September 1967 when he was drafted into the Army.

1969 – Two years later, Byron was discharged from the Army and moved his family to California later that same year. It was a time when bluegrass hit the West Coast, and did it ever. Much like a tsunami, Berline tossed the traditional west coast music on its ear.

1971 – Byron joined The Flying Burrito Brothers, recording two albums, Last of the Red Hot Burritos (Live) and Six Days On the Road: Live in Amsterdam. After the Burritos’ breakup, Berline briefly worked with Stephen Stills’ band Manassas (which also included several other Burritos alumni) contributing to several songs on their debut album.

1971 – Berline met John Hickman at a lumber yard in California. Hickman’s career is punctuated by memorable performances and collaborations with top musicians in the bluegrass and country music community. His dynamic playing style and commitment to his craft have earned him a well-deserved reputation as a banjo virtuoso.

1972 – Together with Alan Munde, Kenny Wertz, and Roger Bush, Berline formed the band, Country Gazette.

1976 – Berline joined guitarist Dan Crary, banjoist John Hickman, and others to form Byron Berline & Sundance. A young Vince Gill later joined the band on mandolin. Bette shared, “While in California, there were jams, gigs, and pickin’ parties held in our garage, which was now called the music room. Vince Gill came to audition for Sundance. He actually lived with us for a while. Byron had first heard Vince at a festival in Kentucky, and knew that the young Vince was from the Oklahoma City area. So on our next visit to Oklahoma, Byron took out the telephone book and thumbed through the Gills. Only finding three Gills in the phone book, Byron started dialing and was successful in locating Vince.”

1979 – Berline had a small role as a country musician in the film, The Rose.

1981 – Berline again collaborated with Crary and Hickman, forming the band Berline, Crary, and Hickman (BCH). Berline and Hickman joined forces on various projects, blending their unique musical talents to create captivating performances that showcased their exceptional chemistry and skill. Their collaborations have produced timeless music that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

A subsequent line up also included Steve Spurgin and John Moore. That band later became known as California, who were named the International Bluegrass Music Association Instrumental Group of the Year in 1992, 1993, and 1994.

1995 – The Double Stop Fiddle Shop opened when Byron and Bette, and John and Sue, moved to Guthrie, OK. The Byron Berline Band was formed upstairs in the music hall. That small stage housed some of the elite musicians that would drop by to visit with Byron and Hickman. The Double Stop became known as the place to jam, listening to the stories as Byron and John would reminisce about their lives together. The Double Stop may have held the title of one of the most popular bluegrass music stores in the world. Hickman was the luthier, and taught lessons here.

1987 – Berline appeared briefly playing violin in the first-season episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Where No One Has Gone Before.

1997- OIBF (Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival) was founded. Artists from around the world have graced the Berline stage over the years, such as Earl Scruggs, Ricky Skaggs, Sierra Hull, and international artists The Kruger Brothers, and many more.

April 2019 – A devastating fire destroyed the Double Stop Fiddle Shop, burning it to the ground.

July 2019- Berline opens Byron’s Fiddle Shop

May 2021 – John Hickman passes away after several years of ill health.

July 2021 – Byron passes away following a stroke.

December 14, 2024 – Final Show at Byron’s fiddle shop

January 2025 – Byron’s Fiddle shop closes permanently as a brick and mortar store. Retail sales will continue on by appointment only. Contact Bette Berline, or Becca Berline via Facebook.

As our day was wrapping up, Bette took a seat at her piano, with myself sitting on the couch, and said, “Byron always sat there and listened to me play.” She played a beautiful waltz that she also played (recorded prior) at at her husband’s funeral service in 2021. “We always ended our day here,” as she sat on the mid-century loveseat, “and we watched the news.”

As I gathered up my things, Bette asked, “Have you been to the cemetery?” With an answer in the negative, she climbed into my Jeep and we drove to the cemetery north of town about a mile. Upon arrival, she walked up to her parents’ last resting place. Just north of there, is where Byron is laid to rest.

Beyond the melodies and harmonies lies a legacy of innovation and influence in bluegrass music. Berline and Hickman have left an indelible mark, reshaping the bluegrass landscape with their unique blend of tradition and innovation. Their contribution extends far beyond the notes they play, inspiring generations of musicians to push boundaries and follow their creative muse.

Every year the town of Guthrie awakens in December with a Victorian Walk. In the original Double Stop was housed a huge plate glass window, and you could always find the Berlines sitting in that window for those who walked the downtown area. This December the curtain has fallen on the fiddle shop as a day-to-day operation. As the metal sign will be removed from the building front, the memories will forever linger on.

In true Christmas fashion, Berline would always end his shows with Christmas Time’s a Comin‘ in December.

New things await the surviving Berline family in 2025.