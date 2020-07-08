99 Year Blues video from Rock Hearts

Skip to content
Rock Hearts have been playing bluegrass professionally in the New England region this past seven years, formed when five seasoned players got together out of love for the music. They take their name from a classic late ’50s Jimmy Martin number, and deliver a crisp, contemporary sound that confirms their experience pickin’ grass.
Last year the guys decided that it was time for a debut album, so they scurried down to Nashville to track at Dark Shadow recording studios, with Ned Luberecki producing. This first effort,
Starry Southern Nights, is expected in the fall off 2020 with a mix of classic bluegrass and grassified country and pop music.
The band is made up of Alex MacLeod on guitar, Bill Thibodeau on mandolin, Joe Deetz on banjo, Danny Musher on fiddle, and Rick Brodsky on bass. All are well known in northeastern bluegrass circles from their many years working the circuit, with MacLeod’s lead vocals defining their sound.
A debut single from the album is available now, one called
99 Year Blues written by Julius Daniels. As you might guess, it’s a prison song that was originally recorded by Hot Tuna, with some revised lyrics added recently by Ted DeMille.
Have a listen in this lyric video.
99 Year Blues is available now to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct.
