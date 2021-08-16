85th annual Old Fiddlers Convention results

The 85th annual Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA has come to a close, a wild, wet, hot, and happy week for campers and day visitors alike. From all accounts, it was well-attended by pickers, though the attendance overall may have been a bit lighter this year.

We have the list of winners for 2021, along with a selection of photos posted in the public Facebook group, Galax Old Fiddlers Convention.

And the winners are…

Old Time Fiddle

Billy Hurt, Jr – Boones Mill, VA Maxwell Brown – Wilmington, DE Chris Testerman – Independence, VA Andrew Small – Floyd, VA Richard Bowman – Mt Airy, NC Erynn Marshall – Galax, VA Nate Leath – Nashville, TN Asa Nelson – Zionville, NC Lucas Pasley – Sparta, NC Joe Overton – Spring Lake, NJ

Dobro

Michael Testagrossa – Ormond Beach, FL N. R. Taylor – Wytheville, VA Austin Simmons – Pilot Mt, NC Allen Surface – Floyd, VA Billy Bourne – Fries, VA Austin Clark – Nashville, TN Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC Maggie Anderson – Woodlawn, VA Donnie Scott – Mt Airy, NC Luke Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Mandolin

Ryan Blevins – Marion, VA Vince Bullins – Lawsonville, NC Kyser George – Mt. Airy, NC Addison Levy – Radford, VA Elijah Moore – Kernersville, NC Liz Maness – Fincastle, VA Greg Jones – Mt. Airy, NC Adam McPeak – Max Meadows, VA Carl Jones – Galax, VA Lucy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Bluegrass Fiddle

Marissa Colter – Clemmons, NC Ruth Shumway – West Jefferson, NC Daniel Greeson – Jamestown, NC Cody Bauer – Knoxville, TN Caleb Mcallister – Troutville, VA Ryan Eversole – Greensboro, NC Maarina Pendleton – Nashville, TN Stephen Fraleigh – Raleigh, NC Corrina Stephens – Whites Creek, TN Danny Knicely – Lovettsville, VA

Dulcimer

Sharon Boyd – Colonial Heights, VA Kendra Ward – Bidwell, OH Dennis Day – Galax, VA David Parks – Dublin, VA Diane Parker – Galax, VA Don Neuhauser – Charlestown, IN Dot Christenson – Lexington, KY Cathy Rooney – King, NC Dick Lamb – Keezletown, VA Damon Muller – Richmond, VA

Bluegrass Banjo

Ethan Handy – Christiansburg, VA Trevor Holder – Greenville, SC Steve Lewis – Jefferson, NC James McDowell – Hendersonville, NC Andy Lowe – Apex, NC Jeremy Stephens – Whites Creek, TN Stevie Barr – Galax, VA Lee Dunbar – Eagle Rock, VA Danny Bowers – Winston-Salem, NC Ettore Buzzini – Mooresville, NC

Clawhammer Banjo

Jarod Boyd – Galax, VA Seth Boyd – Ridgeway, VA Ben Hill – Winston-Salem, NC Marianne Kovatch – Fries, VA Victor Furtado – Floyd, VA Eric Hill – Woodlawn, VA Nancy Sluys – Westfield, NC Cody Jackson – Wytheville, VA Steven Custo – Marlington, WV Brandon Nester – Fancy Gap, VA

Autoharp

Sidney Hollandsworth – Christiansburg, VA Virgil Adams – Galax, VA Jo Ann Redd – Galax, VA Bobbi Meagher – North Chesterfield, VA Vicki Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA Lois Shumaker – Olin, NC Ronnie Burroughs – Keysville, VA Glenna Anderson – Christainsburg, VA Jimmy Handy – Woolwine, VA Sharon Cox – Willis, VA

Guitar

Brandon Davis – Galax, VA Chad Harrison – Claudeville, VA Eli Wildman – Floyd, VA Libby Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Denny Alley – Lawsonville, NC Jack Hinshelwood – Abingdon, VA Rick Hall – Princeton, WV Gus McGee – King, NC Wayne Dye – Cleveland, VA Gavin Woodruff – Ennice, NC

Folk Song

Emalee Flatness – Ozark, MO Ashley Watkins – Floyd, VA Sierra Lowe – Raleigh, NC Chloe Mylet – Winston-Salem, NC Amy Nelson – Zionville, NC Eric Marshall – Mt Airy, NC Beverly Horton – Kingsport, TN Maddie Dalton – Rockwood, MO Angel Chantel – Ormond Beach, FL Elsa Howell – Roanoke, VA

Dance

Brian Ferguson – Rocky Mount, VA Delbert Dunford – Wytheville, VA Mitchell Robinson – Galax, VA Stacy Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA Brett Morris – Galax, VA Marty Todd – Mt Airy, NC Glenn Wimmer – Rocky Mount, VA Fred White – Independence, VA Justin Jackson – Austinville, VA Barbara Bowman – Mt. Airy, NC

Bluegrass Bands

The Bluegrass Pygmis & Jacob – Salem, VA The Pen 15 Club – Apex, NC The Dale Gribbile Bluegrass Experience – Salisbury, NC Harrison Ridge – Galax, VA Carolina Ridgeline – Huntersville, NC Carriage Road – Riner, VA Autumn Harvest – Mt Airy, NC The Jakes From State Farm – Stoneville, NC Wound Tight – Wirtz, VA Gate 10 – Radford, VA Headin’ Home Bluegrass – Bloomingdale, G Tennessee Breakdowners – Greenville, SC The County Fools – Greensboro, NC The Loose Strings Band – Galax, VA The Grassifieds – Walkertown, NC

Old Time Bands

The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee – Floyd, VA Southern Pride – Hillsville, VA The Liberty Hill Billies – Fries, VA Karlie Keepfer And Smokey Holler – Sparta, NC Twin Creeks String Band – Laurel Fork, VA The Cabin Creek Boys – Independence, VA Slate Mountain Ramblers – Mt. Airy, NC Surry County Bobcasters – Mt Airy, NC Shade Shifters – Konnarock, VA The Wildmans – Floyd, VA Gap Civil – Sparta, NC Blue Ridge Wildcats – Galax, VA Cyauga Falls – Wilmington, DE Hard Step String Band – Elk Creek, VA Whoopin’ Holler String Band – Marlinton, WV

Best All-Around Performer – Billy Hurt, Jr – Boones Mill, VA – Old Time Fiddle

Youth Old Time Fiddle

Maxwell Brown – Wilmington, DE Camdon Fain – Ararat, VA Hunter Hiatt – State Road, NC Sylvie Davis – Leicester, NC Savanah Hodges – Wytheville, VA

Youth Bluegrass Fiddle

Lake Carver – Mocksville, NC Josephine Walker – Todd, NC Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA Mallie York – Cana, VA Linus Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Youth Mandolin

Ryan Drake – Fletcher, NC John Heetderks – Earlysville, VA Jace Roberts – Independence, VA Blane Young – Roanoke, VA Atti Dyer – North Wilkesboro, NC

Youth Clawhammer Banjo

Logan Thompson – Glade Spring, VA Wyatt Grantham – Boones Mill, VA Bayla Davis – Leicester, NC Hayden Halsey – Troutdale, VA

Youth Bluegrass Banjo

Ettore Buzziui – Mooresville, NC Ayden Young – Roanoke, VA Kylie Drake – Fletcher, NC Remington Davis – Rocky Mount, VA Luciya Sullivan – Evanston, IL

Youth Guitar

Karlee Hamm – Lansing, NC Gavin Woodruff – Ennice, NC Justin Broughman – Roanoke, VA Croft Wilson – Jacksonville, FL Gabriel Mark – Belmont, NC

Youth Bands

The Brothers Young and Friends – Roanoke, VA The Brothers Five – Bloomingdale, GA Hazy Mountain Stringband – Boones Mill, VA Galax Goose Lodge – Evanston, IL Southbound 77 – Statesville, NC

Youth Folk Song

Jacie Slaughter – Willis, VA Jaelyn Taylor – Wytheville, VA Dwight Boggs – White Sulpher Springs, WV Tierra Raiti – Toledo, OH Ida Buzzini – Moorseville, NC

Youth Flatfoot Dance

Virgil Sizemore – Galax, VA Jaycie Pemberton – Galax, VA Gracie Terry – Bahama, NC Mason Lee Sizemore – Galax, VA Isaiah Imperiale – Thomasville, NC

Congratulations one and all!