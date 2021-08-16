85th annual Old Fiddlers Convention results

Skip to content
Main stage at the Old Fiddlers Convention – photo by Eric Alfredson
The 85th annual
Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA has come to a close, a wild, wet, hot, and happy week for campers and day visitors alike. From all accounts, it was well-attended by pickers, though the attendance overall may have been a bit lighter this year.
We have the list of winners for 2021, along with a selection of photos posted in the public Facebook group,
Galax Old Fiddlers Convention.
And the winners are…
Old Time Fiddle
Billy Hurt, Jr – Boones Mill, VA
Maxwell Brown – Wilmington, DE
Chris Testerman – Independence, VA
Andrew Small – Floyd, VA
Richard Bowman – Mt Airy, NC
Erynn Marshall – Galax, VA
Nate Leath – Nashville, TN
Asa Nelson – Zionville, NC
Lucas Pasley – Sparta, NC
Joe Overton – Spring Lake, NJ
Dobro
Michael Testagrossa – Ormond Beach, FL
N. R. Taylor – Wytheville, VA
Austin Simmons – Pilot Mt, NC
Allen Surface – Floyd, VA
Billy Bourne – Fries, VA
Austin Clark – Nashville, TN
Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC
Maggie Anderson – Woodlawn, VA
Donnie Scott – Mt Airy, NC
Luke Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA
Mandolin
Ryan Blevins – Marion, VA
Vince Bullins – Lawsonville, NC
Kyser George – Mt. Airy, NC
Addison Levy – Radford, VA
Elijah Moore – Kernersville, NC
Liz Maness – Fincastle, VA
Greg Jones – Mt. Airy, NC
Adam McPeak – Max Meadows, VA
Carl Jones – Galax, VA
Lucy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA
Bluegrass Fiddle
Marissa Colter – Clemmons, NC
Ruth Shumway – West Jefferson, NC
Daniel Greeson – Jamestown, NC
Cody Bauer – Knoxville, TN
Caleb Mcallister – Troutville, VA
Ryan Eversole – Greensboro, NC
Maarina Pendleton – Nashville, TN
Stephen Fraleigh – Raleigh, NC
Corrina Stephens – Whites Creek, TN
Danny Knicely – Lovettsville, VA
Dulcimer
Sharon Boyd – Colonial Heights, VA
Kendra Ward – Bidwell, OH
Dennis Day – Galax, VA
David Parks – Dublin, VA
Diane Parker – Galax, VA
Don Neuhauser – Charlestown, IN
Dot Christenson – Lexington, KY
Cathy Rooney – King, NC
Dick Lamb – Keezletown, VA
Damon Muller – Richmond, VA
Bluegrass Banjo
Ethan Handy – Christiansburg, VA
Trevor Holder – Greenville, SC
Steve Lewis – Jefferson, NC
James McDowell – Hendersonville, NC
Andy Lowe – Apex, NC
Jeremy Stephens – Whites Creek, TN
Stevie Barr – Galax, VA
Lee Dunbar – Eagle Rock, VA
Danny Bowers – Winston-Salem, NC
Ettore Buzzini – Mooresville, NC
Clawhammer Banjo
Jarod Boyd – Galax, VA
Seth Boyd – Ridgeway, VA
Ben Hill – Winston-Salem, NC
Marianne Kovatch – Fries, VA
Victor Furtado – Floyd, VA
Eric Hill – Woodlawn, VA
Nancy Sluys – Westfield, NC
Cody Jackson – Wytheville, VA
Steven Custo – Marlington, WV
Brandon Nester – Fancy Gap, VA
Autoharp
Sidney Hollandsworth – Christiansburg, VA
Virgil Adams – Galax, VA
Jo Ann Redd – Galax, VA
Bobbi Meagher – North Chesterfield, VA
Vicki Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA
Lois Shumaker – Olin, NC
Ronnie Burroughs – Keysville, VA
Glenna Anderson – Christainsburg, VA
Jimmy Handy – Woolwine, VA
Sharon Cox – Willis, VA
Guitar
Brandon Davis – Galax, VA
Chad Harrison – Claudeville, VA
Eli Wildman – Floyd, VA
Libby Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA
Denny Alley – Lawsonville, NC
Jack Hinshelwood – Abingdon, VA
Rick Hall – Princeton, WV
Gus McGee – King, NC
Wayne Dye – Cleveland, VA
Gavin Woodruff – Ennice, NC
Folk Song
Emalee Flatness – Ozark, MO
Ashley Watkins – Floyd, VA
Sierra Lowe – Raleigh, NC
Chloe Mylet – Winston-Salem, NC
Amy Nelson – Zionville, NC
Eric Marshall – Mt Airy, NC
Beverly Horton – Kingsport, TN
Maddie Dalton – Rockwood, MO
Angel Chantel – Ormond Beach, FL
Elsa Howell – Roanoke, VA
Dance
Brian Ferguson – Rocky Mount, VA
Delbert Dunford – Wytheville, VA
Mitchell Robinson – Galax, VA
Stacy Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA
Brett Morris – Galax, VA
Marty Todd – Mt Airy, NC
Glenn Wimmer – Rocky Mount, VA
Fred White – Independence, VA
Justin Jackson – Austinville, VA
Barbara Bowman – Mt. Airy, NC
Bluegrass Bands
The Bluegrass Pygmis & Jacob – Salem, VA
The Pen 15 Club – Apex, NC
The Dale Gribbile Bluegrass Experience – Salisbury, NC
Harrison Ridge – Galax, VA
Carolina Ridgeline – Huntersville, NC
Carriage Road – Riner, VA
Autumn Harvest – Mt Airy, NC
The Jakes From State Farm – Stoneville, NC
Wound Tight – Wirtz, VA
Gate 10 – Radford, VA
Headin’ Home Bluegrass – Bloomingdale, G
Tennessee Breakdowners – Greenville, SC
The County Fools – Greensboro, NC
The Loose Strings Band – Galax, VA
The Grassifieds – Walkertown, NC
Old Time Bands
The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee – Floyd, VA
Southern Pride – Hillsville, VA
The Liberty Hill Billies – Fries, VA
Karlie Keepfer And Smokey Holler – Sparta, NC
Twin Creeks String Band – Laurel Fork, VA
The Cabin Creek Boys – Independence, VA
Slate Mountain Ramblers – Mt. Airy, NC
Surry County Bobcasters – Mt Airy, NC
Shade Shifters – Konnarock, VA
The Wildmans – Floyd, VA
Gap Civil – Sparta, NC
Blue Ridge Wildcats – Galax, VA
Cyauga Falls – Wilmington, DE
Hard Step String Band – Elk Creek, VA
Whoopin’ Holler String Band – Marlinton, WV
Best All-Around Performer – Billy Hurt, Jr – Boones Mill, VA – Old Time Fiddle
Youth Old Time Fiddle
Maxwell Brown – Wilmington, DE
Camdon Fain – Ararat, VA
Hunter Hiatt – State Road, NC
Sylvie Davis – Leicester, NC
Savanah Hodges – Wytheville, VA
Youth Bluegrass Fiddle
Lake Carver – Mocksville, NC
Josephine Walker – Todd, NC
Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA
Mallie York – Cana, VA
Linus Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA
Youth Mandolin
Ryan Drake – Fletcher, NC
John Heetderks – Earlysville, VA
Jace Roberts – Independence, VA
Blane Young – Roanoke, VA
Atti Dyer – North Wilkesboro, NC
Youth Clawhammer Banjo
Logan Thompson – Glade Spring, VA
Wyatt Grantham – Boones Mill, VA
Bayla Davis – Leicester, NC
Hayden Halsey – Troutdale, VA
Youth Bluegrass Banjo
Ettore Buzziui – Mooresville, NC
Ayden Young – Roanoke, VA
Kylie Drake – Fletcher, NC
Remington Davis – Rocky Mount, VA
Luciya Sullivan – Evanston, IL
Youth Guitar
Karlee Hamm – Lansing, NC
Gavin Woodruff – Ennice, NC
Justin Broughman – Roanoke, VA
Croft Wilson – Jacksonville, FL
Gabriel Mark – Belmont, NC
Youth Bands
The Brothers Young and Friends – Roanoke, VA
The Brothers Five – Bloomingdale, GA
Hazy Mountain Stringband – Boones Mill, VA
Galax Goose Lodge – Evanston, IL
Southbound 77 – Statesville, NC
Youth Folk Song
Jacie Slaughter – Willis, VA
Jaelyn Taylor – Wytheville, VA
Dwight Boggs – White Sulpher Springs, WV
Tierra Raiti – Toledo, OH
Ida Buzzini – Moorseville, NC
Youth Flatfoot Dance
Virgil Sizemore – Galax, VA
Jaycie Pemberton – Galax, VA
Gracie Terry – Bahama, NC
Mason Lee Sizemore – Galax, VA
Isaiah Imperiale – Thomasville, NC
Congratulations one and all!
