85th annual Old Fiddlers Convention results

Main stage at the Old Fiddlers Convention – photo by Eric Alfredson

The 85th annual Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA has come to a close, a wild, wet, hot, and happy week for campers and day visitors alike. From all accounts, it was well-attended by pickers, though the attendance overall may have been a bit lighter this year.

We have the list of winners for 2021, along with a selection of photos posted in the public Facebook group, Galax Old Fiddlers Convention.

And the winners are…

Old Time Fiddle

  1. Billy Hurt, Jr – Boones Mill, VA
  2. Maxwell Brown – Wilmington, DE
  3. Chris Testerman – Independence, VA
  4. Andrew Small – Floyd, VA
  5. Richard Bowman – Mt Airy, NC
  6. Erynn Marshall – Galax, VA
  7. Nate Leath – Nashville, TN
  8. Asa Nelson – Zionville, NC
  9. Lucas Pasley – Sparta, NC
  10. Joe Overton – Spring Lake, NJ

Dobro

  1. Michael Testagrossa – Ormond Beach, FL
  2. N. R. Taylor – Wytheville, VA
  3. Austin Simmons – Pilot Mt, NC
  4. Allen Surface – Floyd, VA
  5. Billy Bourne – Fries, VA
  6. Austin Clark – Nashville, TN
  7. Robert Ellis – Mocksville, NC
  8. Maggie Anderson – Woodlawn, VA
  9. Donnie Scott – Mt Airy, NC
  10. Luke Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Mandolin

  1. Ryan Blevins – Marion, VA
  2. Vince Bullins – Lawsonville, NC
  3. Kyser George – Mt. Airy, NC
  4. Addison Levy – Radford, VA
  5. Elijah Moore – Kernersville, NC
  6. Liz Maness – Fincastle, VA
  7. Greg Jones – Mt. Airy, NC
  8. Adam McPeak – Max Meadows, VA
  9. Carl Jones – Galax, VA
  10. Lucy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Bluegrass Fiddle

  1. Marissa Colter – Clemmons, NC
  2. Ruth Shumway – West Jefferson, NC
  3. Daniel Greeson – Jamestown, NC
  4. Cody Bauer – Knoxville, TN
  5. Caleb Mcallister – Troutville, VA
  6. Ryan Eversole – Greensboro, NC
  7. Maarina Pendleton – Nashville, TN
  8. Stephen Fraleigh – Raleigh, NC
  9. Corrina Stephens – Whites Creek, TN
  10. Danny Knicely – Lovettsville, VA

Dulcimer

  1. Sharon Boyd – Colonial Heights, VA
  2. Kendra Ward – Bidwell, OH
  3. Dennis Day – Galax, VA
  4. David Parks – Dublin, VA
  5. Diane Parker – Galax, VA
  6. Don Neuhauser – Charlestown, IN
  7. Dot Christenson – Lexington, KY
  8. Cathy Rooney – King, NC
  9. Dick Lamb – Keezletown, VA
  10. Damon Muller – Richmond, VA

Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Ethan Handy – Christiansburg, VA
  2. Trevor Holder – Greenville, SC
  3. Steve Lewis – Jefferson, NC
  4. James McDowell – Hendersonville, NC
  5. Andy Lowe – Apex, NC
  6. Jeremy Stephens – Whites Creek, TN
  7. Stevie Barr – Galax, VA
  8. Lee Dunbar – Eagle Rock, VA
  9. Danny Bowers – Winston-Salem, NC
  10. Ettore Buzzini – Mooresville, NC

Clawhammer Banjo

  1. Jarod Boyd – Galax, VA
  2. Seth Boyd – Ridgeway, VA
  3. Ben Hill – Winston-Salem, NC
  4. Marianne Kovatch – Fries, VA
  5. Victor Furtado – Floyd, VA
  6. Eric Hill – Woodlawn, VA
  7. Nancy Sluys – Westfield, NC
  8. Cody Jackson – Wytheville, VA
  9. Steven Custo – Marlington, WV
  10. Brandon Nester – Fancy Gap, VA

Autoharp

  1. Sidney Hollandsworth – Christiansburg, VA
  2. Virgil Adams – Galax, VA
  3. Jo Ann Redd – Galax, VA
  4. Bobbi Meagher – North Chesterfield, VA
  5. Vicki Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA
  6. Lois Shumaker – Olin, NC
  7. Ronnie Burroughs – Keysville, VA
  8. Glenna Anderson – Christainsburg, VA
  9. Jimmy Handy – Woolwine, VA
  10. Sharon Cox – Willis, VA

Guitar

  1. Brandon Davis – Galax, VA
  2. Chad Harrison – Claudeville, VA
  3. Eli Wildman – Floyd, VA
  4. Libby Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA
  5. Denny Alley – Lawsonville, NC
  6. Jack Hinshelwood – Abingdon, VA
  7. Rick Hall – Princeton, WV
  8. Gus McGee – King, NC
  9. Wayne Dye – Cleveland, VA
  10. Gavin Woodruff – Ennice, NC

Folk Song

  1. Emalee Flatness – Ozark, MO
  2. Ashley Watkins – Floyd, VA
  3. Sierra Lowe – Raleigh, NC
  4. Chloe Mylet – Winston-Salem, NC
  5. Amy Nelson – Zionville, NC
  6. Eric Marshall – Mt Airy, NC
  7. Beverly Horton – Kingsport, TN
  8. Maddie Dalton – Rockwood, MO
  9. Angel Chantel – Ormond Beach, FL
  10. Elsa Howell – Roanoke, VA

Dance

  1. Brian Ferguson – Rocky Mount, VA
  2. Delbert Dunford – Wytheville, VA
  3. Mitchell Robinson – Galax, VA
  4. Stacy Boyd – Laurel Fork, VA
  5. Brett Morris – Galax, VA
  6. Marty Todd – Mt Airy, NC
  7. Glenn Wimmer – Rocky Mount, VA
  8. Fred White – Independence, VA
  9. Justin Jackson – Austinville, VA
  10. Barbara Bowman – Mt. Airy, NC

Bluegrass Bands

  1. The Bluegrass Pygmis & Jacob – Salem, VA
  2. The Pen 15 Club – Apex, NC
  3. The Dale Gribbile Bluegrass Experience – Salisbury, NC
  4. Harrison Ridge – Galax, VA
  5. Carolina Ridgeline – Huntersville, NC
  6. Carriage Road – Riner, VA
  7. Autumn Harvest – Mt Airy, NC
  8. The Jakes From State Farm – Stoneville, NC
  9. Wound Tight – Wirtz, VA
  10. Gate 10 – Radford, VA
  11. Headin’ Home Bluegrass – Bloomingdale, G
  12. Tennessee Breakdowners – Greenville, SC
  13. The County Fools – Greensboro, NC
  14. The Loose Strings Band – Galax, VA
  15. The Grassifieds – Walkertown, NC

Old Time Bands

  1. The Alum Ridge Boys & Ashlee – Floyd, VA
  2. Southern Pride – Hillsville, VA
  3. The Liberty Hill Billies – Fries, VA
  4. Karlie Keepfer And Smokey Holler – Sparta, NC
  5. Twin Creeks String Band – Laurel Fork, VA
  6. The Cabin Creek Boys – Independence, VA
  7. Slate Mountain Ramblers – Mt. Airy, NC
  8. Surry County Bobcasters – Mt Airy, NC
  9. Shade Shifters – Konnarock, VA
  10. The Wildmans – Floyd, VA
  11. Gap Civil – Sparta, NC
  12. Blue Ridge Wildcats – Galax, VA
  13. Cyauga Falls – Wilmington, DE
  14. Hard Step String Band – Elk Creek, VA
  15. Whoopin’ Holler String Band – Marlinton, WV

Best All-Around Performer – Billy Hurt, Jr – Boones Mill, VA – Old Time Fiddle

Youth Old Time Fiddle

  1. Maxwell Brown – Wilmington, DE
  2. Camdon Fain – Ararat, VA
  3. Hunter Hiatt – State Road, NC
  4. Sylvie Davis – Leicester, NC
  5. Savanah Hodges – Wytheville, VA

Youth Bluegrass Fiddle

  1. Lake Carver – Mocksville, NC
  2. Josephine Walker – Todd, NC
  3. Hollace Oakes – Snowville, VA
  4. Mallie York – Cana, VA
  5. Linus Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Youth Mandolin

  1. Ryan Drake – Fletcher, NC
  2. John Heetderks – Earlysville, VA
  3. Jace Roberts – Independence, VA
  4. Blane Young – Roanoke, VA
  5. Atti Dyer – North Wilkesboro, NC

Youth Clawhammer Banjo

  1. Logan Thompson – Glade Spring, VA
  2. Wyatt Grantham – Boones Mill, VA
  3. Bayla Davis – Leicester, NC
  4. Hayden Halsey – Troutdale, VA

Youth Bluegrass Banjo

  1. Ettore Buzziui – Mooresville, NC
  2. Ayden Young – Roanoke, VA
  3. Kylie Drake – Fletcher, NC
  4. Remington Davis – Rocky Mount, VA
  5. Luciya Sullivan – Evanston, IL

Youth Guitar

  1. Karlee Hamm – Lansing, NC
  2. Gavin Woodruff – Ennice, NC
  3. Justin Broughman – Roanoke, VA
  4. Croft Wilson – Jacksonville, FL
  5. Gabriel Mark – Belmont, NC

Youth Bands

  1. The Brothers Young and Friends – Roanoke, VA
  2. The Brothers Five – Bloomingdale, GA
  3. Hazy Mountain Stringband – Boones Mill, VA
  4. Galax Goose Lodge – Evanston, IL
  5. Southbound 77 – Statesville, NC

Youth Folk Song

  1. Jacie Slaughter – Willis, VA
  2. Jaelyn Taylor – Wytheville, VA
  3. Dwight Boggs – White Sulpher Springs, WV
  4. Tierra Raiti – Toledo, OH
  5. Ida Buzzini – Moorseville, NC

Youth Flatfoot Dance

  1. Virgil Sizemore – Galax, VA
  2. Jaycie Pemberton – Galax, VA
  3. Gracie Terry – Bahama, NC
  4. Mason Lee Sizemore – Galax, VA
  5. Isaiah Imperiale – Thomasville, NC

Congratulations one and all!

  • Folks arriving at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Susan Ziglar
  • Billy Hurt accepts best all around plaque at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Donald Trausneck
  • Old time band competitor at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Donald Trausneck
  • David Austin and Ted McAllister at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Donald Trausneck
  • Ida Rose at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Donald Trausneck
  • Wold Kazoo Championship at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Eric Alfredson
  • It's not Galax if it doesn't rain at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Donald Trausneck
  • It's not Galax if it doesn't rain at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Eric Larkey
  • It's not Galax if it doesn't rain at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Eric Larkey
  • Coyote Ugly at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Donald Trausneck
  • Gate 10 in the band competition at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Eric Larkey
  • Johnny Williams and Jay Shelton at the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Eric Alfredson
  • Locals pick outside Barr's Fiddle Shop during the 2021 Old Fiddlers Convention - photo by Eric Alfredson

