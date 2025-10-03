71st annual Cherokee National Fiddle Contest

The 71st annual Cherokee National Holiday Fiddle Contest in Tahlequah, OK is a cherished tradition that brings together musicians, families, and enthusiasts from across the region to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of fiddle music.

This lively event, which is always held over Labor Day weekend, not only showcases the incredible talent of fiddlers of all ages, but also serves as a platform for preserving and promoting the unique traditions of Cherokee folklore. With a blend of competition, community spirit, and artistic expression, the contest promises an engaging experience for participants and attendees alike. This is the kind of event where you can expect your eardrums to be serenaded by fantastic fiddling and your taste buds to be delighted by local delicacies. So, I attended for the music, and ate the food!

The fiddling contest aims to honor traditional fiddle music while providing a platform for both seasoned fiddlers and enthusiastic newcomers. Whether you’re a musician or a listener, the goal is simple: bring people together to celebrate culture, creativity, and, let’s face it, a whole lot of foot-tapping fun!

The Cherokee Holiday Fiddle Contest has been a staple since its founding over seven decades ago. What started as a small gathering of local musicians has transformed into a nationally recognized event attracting fiddlers from far and wide. Over the years, it has evolved, welcoming modern influences while preserving the authentic styles that have been passed down through generations.

The competition is open to all ages and skill levels, making it a true community affair. From tiny tots with big dreams to seasoned fiddlers with medals jingling in their pockets and buckles boasting of their championship status, there is a category for everyone. This inclusive format not only encourages participation but also fosters a supportive atmosphere where everyone can learn from one another—like a musical family reunion, minus the awkward small talk (but there’s always that behind the scenes).

This year’s competitors were set to dazzle audiences with their unique interpretations of classic tunes, and some might even pull off a few jaw-dropping stunts in the NO holds Barred division (I’m talking fiddles behind the back, folks!).

So, how do judges decide who takes home the coveted fiddle-shaped trophy? It’s all about scoring categories that focus on technique, creativity, and audience participation. Each contestant is evaluated on their musicality, rhythm, and overall impression.

Think of it as The Great Fiddle Bake-Off – only less flour and more fiddling.

The scores will be tallied, and the best of the best will walk away victorious! From introducing new categories to adopting technology for live streaming performances, the event keeps pace with the times while honoring its roots. Innovations like audience voting and workshops for up-and-coming musicians have added a fresh spin to the contest. Change is good—especially when it involves more fiddling and fun!

Mark your calendars and attend this outstanding event in 2026, which is held at the Cherokee Nation headquarters, as well as the home of the United Keetowah Band of Cherokee Indians, located in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains.

2025 winners include:

Junior Division

Bubba Hopkins – 16, Spavinaw, OK Michael Thompson – 9, Rose, OK Miles Young – 15, Edmond, OK

Cherokee Division

Neil Gourd – Tulsa, OK Sam O’Fields – Claremore, OK

Open Division

Greg Burgess – Edmond, OK Monte Gaylord – Oolagah, OK Bubba Hopkins – Spavinaw, OK

Senior Division

Jason Pettit – 73, Sallisaw, OK Sam O’Fields – 71, Claremore, OK Neil Gourd – 73, Tulsa, OK

Congratulations all!