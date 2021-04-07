7 Mile Bluegrass Festival offering free admission again in 2021

Good news for bluegrass fans in central Ohio. The free 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival in Greenfield will be held again this year, with the only admission fee being a donation of non-perishable food for the local veterans food bank.

The brainchild of the 7 Mile Bluegrass Band, based in the region, and named for the fact that the three founding members lived 7 miles apart. They held their first event in 2019, and were able to distribute a great deal of food, but as we all know, festivals and gatherings of any size were prohibited during 2020. But we heard this week from bass player, Tyler Payton, that they are on track to host the festival again this year, and with the same admission fee – or non-fee.

The 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival is set for July 29-31 with performances slated from Lonesome River Band, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, and several others. Of course & Mile Bluegrass will be on hand as well.

Rough camping is also offered at no charge, and there are no facilities for hook ups though campers are welcome.

Tyler says that they launched this event as a fun place to jam and hang out during the summer and, as it says on the festival web site…

When our band as a group launched this festival, we felt that we needed something fun we could do during the summer while also supporting our local businesses, and doing so helping the very people that help this country survive, our Veterans! In light of that, your ticket to get into our festival is Non Perishable Food items. While you’re at it, bring a big ole bag of food.

Check out all the details on the official 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival web site online.