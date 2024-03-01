7 Mile Bluegrass Festival moves in Ohio

The 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival, a charitable effort of the 7 Mile Bluegrass band to raise money for homeless veterans, will have a new home for 2024. Starting this June, the festival will be hosted at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds in Circleville, OH.

Guitarist and bandleader Billy Self tells us that they simply ran out of space at the previous site, and had some difficulties in welcoming handicapped attendees. Plus the Pickaway facility allows for an indoor option in the event of rain. It also allows them to offer 200 campsite hookups with water and electricity.

Located about 25 miles south of Columbus, the 6th annual 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival relies primarily on sponsorship to cover their expenses. They operate as a 501c3 non profit. So they don’t ask for people to pay in order to attend. Six non-perishable food items is the price of admittance, will the resulting baskets of foods donated for homeless veterans.

Any additional proceeds from the festival are donated to the Veteran’s Administration in Chillicothe.

The 2024 event runs July 25-27, the same weekend as in their previous location. Booked to appear are The Grascals, Larry Gillis, Williamson Branch, Dave Adkins, Little Roy & Lizzy, the Kevin Prater Band, Tim Coffey, and of course, 7 Mile Bluegrass.

Further details about the 7 Mile Bluegrass Festival, including contact information, can be found online.